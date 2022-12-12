Karnataka Assembly polls: After caste-based meets, BJP now to woo professionals

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the Assembly polls just a few months away, the state BJP, which has been organising rallies targeting particular communities, is now planning to woo different professionals by organising conventions and rallies specifically for them.

The state BJP has 24 cells, each focusing on professionals like doctors, advocates, fishermen, farmers, weavers, industry workers, soldiers, teachers and others. A state-level convention of these cells, ‘Shakti Sangama’, is being organised at Palace Grounds in Bengaluru on December 18. Close to 20,000 people are expected to take part, and Union minister Ashwin Vaishnav is likely to inaugurate it.

BJP state General Secretary N Ravikumar told The New Indian Express that this is the first time that they are organising conventions for professionals like doctors and advocates, who were otherwise being treated as normal voters. “By organising each sector, we will be able to reach out to a larger number of voters. For instance, if we organise industry-based or labour-based meetings, we can communicate with at least two lakh members,” he added. These issues will be discussed at the December 18 meeting and a road map will be laid out for such conventions, he said.

“We will appeal to these professionals to vote for BJP candidates, whichever Assembly constituency it may be. With this, we can also target family members of these professionals,” he said. BJP sources said that while a few professions are associated with certain castes, others, like doctors and advocates, are not. “We want to interact with them and include their demands in our manifesto. This is our comprehensive reach-out programme too,” said a senior BJP leader, requesting anonymity. Some of these professionals identify with other parties and the focus of these conventions is to make them get close to the saffron party, he added.

BSY, Bommai to attend Guj CM’s swearing-in

Bengaluru: Former CM BS Yediyurappa, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai are among the few invited for the swearing-in ceremony of Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel on Monday at Gandhinagar. While Yediyurappa has reached Gujarat on Saturday, where he visited the Statue of Unity, Bommai will attend the ceremony only. On Saturday, Yediyurappa took part in BJP Gujarat legislature party meeting in Gandhinagar as the party’s central observer along with Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Arjun Munda. He is set to return to Bengaluru on Monday.

