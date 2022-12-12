Home States Karnataka

Karnataka Assembly polls: After caste-based meets, BJP now to woo professionals

Will hold meet of its 24 cells in B’luru on Dec 18 where 20,000 are expected to take part

Published: 12th December 2022 03:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2022 03:12 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  With the Assembly polls just a few months away, the state BJP, which has been organising rallies targeting particular communities, is now planning to woo different professionals by organising conventions and rallies specifically for them.

The state BJP has 24 cells, each focusing on professionals like doctors, advocates, fishermen, farmers, weavers, industry workers, soldiers, teachers and others. A state-level convention of these cells, ‘Shakti Sangama’, is being organised at Palace Grounds in Bengaluru on December 18. Close to 20,000 people are expected to take part, and Union minister Ashwin Vaishnav is likely to inaugurate it. 

BJP state General Secretary N Ravikumar told The New Indian Express that this is the first time that they are organising conventions for professionals like doctors and advocates, who were otherwise being treated as normal voters. “By organising each sector, we will be able to reach out to a larger number of voters. For instance, if we organise industry-based or labour-based meetings, we can communicate with at least two lakh members,” he added. These issues will be discussed at the December 18 meeting and a road map will be laid out for such conventions, he said.

“We will appeal to these professionals to vote for BJP candidates, whichever Assembly constituency it may be. With this, we can also target family members of these professionals,” he said. BJP sources said that while a few professions are associated with certain castes, others, like doctors and advocates, are not. “We want to interact with them and include their demands in our manifesto. This is our comprehensive reach-out programme too,” said a senior BJP leader, requesting anonymity. Some of these professionals identify with other parties and the focus of these conventions is to make them get close to the saffron party, he added.

BSY, Bommai to attend Guj CM’s swearing-in
Bengaluru: Former CM BS Yediyurappa, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai are among the few invited for the swearing-in ceremony of Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel on Monday at Gandhinagar. While Yediyurappa has reached Gujarat on Saturday, where he visited the Statue of Unity, Bommai will attend the ceremony only.  On Saturday, Yediyurappa took part in BJP Gujarat legislature party meeting in Gandhinagar as the party’s central observer along with Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Arjun Munda. He is set to return to Bengaluru on Monday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Karnataka Assembly polls
India Matters
Bhupendra Patel took oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for a second straight term in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Bhupendra Patel takes oath as Chief Minister of Gujarat for second term
Congress leader & former minister Raja Pateria speaking to a gathering. (Photo | Twitter, Shehzad_Ind)
MP: Congress leader calls for 'killing' PM Modi to save Constitution; govt orders FIR
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Ink attack on Maha minister: Police to summon TV journalist again during probe
ustice Dipankar Datta takes oath as Judge of the Supreme Court of India during a ceremony, in New Delhi. (Photo |PTI)
Justice Dipankar Datta sworn in as Supreme Court judge

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp