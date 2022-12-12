Karnataka Congress leaders, brass meet today; tickets, rift on agenda

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With 2023 Assembly polls approaching, the Congress high command has convened a meeting of leaders of the party’s Karnataka unit in New Delhi on Monday where issues ranging from internal rift to strategies to win the elections are likely to be discussed.

“Since ticket distribution is likely to morph into a big issue, it will be taken up for discussion. AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge will have the power to decide on candidates,” a source told TNIE.

CLP leader Siddaramaiah, KPCC president DK Shivakumar, former DCM Dr G Parameshwara, KH Muniyappa, MB Patil and others are likely to attend the meeting at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi, where Sonia and Priyanka Gandhi are expected to be present.

They are likely to tell the sulking leaders to avoid confusion by raking up the issue of chief ministerial candidates. Groupism has also become a headache for high command. Siddaramaiah is planning to launch his own yatra from Janurary 3, as his admirers and Chamarajpet MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan and Hebbal MLA Byrati Suresh have arranged a special bus for him from North Karnataka, while KPCC chief DK Shivakumar plans to launch another yatra from the Old Mysuru region. Parameshwara had suggested they should launch the yatras only after the SC/ST ‘Aikyata Samavesha’ on Janurary 8 in Chitradurga.

