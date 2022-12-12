Modi, Shah set to lead host of rallies in Karnataka

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the run-up to the assembly polls, the state BJP has planned a series of public rallies by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath across the state.

In January, the PM is expected to take part in Raitha Morcha Samavesha scheduled to be held in Belagavi and Shah will attend the SC Morcha Samavesha in Chitradurga, where the opposition Congress has also planned an SC/ST Samavesha on January 8.

“Modi will visit the state once every 15 days and Shah four times a month,” said Revenue Minister R Ashoka. Meanwhile, RSS leaders have been holding talks with the CM as he will be the BJP’s face. RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale met Bommai, and on Friday night, veteran RSS pracharak Mukunda CR held a meeting with the CM for two hours. “They discussed Bommai’s cabinet expansion and induction of former ministers KS Eshwarappa, CP Yogishwara and Ramesh Jarkiholi to brighten party’s chances in certain seats,” a source said.

Two strategists for the party in Karnataka, Union ministers Bhupendar Yadav and Piyush Goyal, also held talks with Bommai during his visit to New Delhi recently. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will inaugurate a samavesha of party workers on December 18. Nadda is expected to address rallies in Bagalkot on December 15, 20 and 21. The party’s Yuva Morcha Samavesha in Udupi on January 12 will be attended by Adityanath.

Ready to face Siddu, says Vijayendra

Mysuru: Responding to the challenge of contesting against former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Varuna constituency, BJP state vice-president BY Vijayendra riposted, saying, “I am ready to face any challenge. It’s up to the party to decide,” he added. Asserting that he is ready to shoulder any responsibility, Vijayendra said he is organising the party in Varuna and other constituencies and is committed to winning more seats in the Old Mysuru region. He said leaders of the Grand Old Party are under the wrong impression that BJP’s massive victory in the Gujarat elections will not impact Karnataka.

