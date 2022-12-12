Home States Karnataka

Training for police officers should be along lines of NDA, suggests Karnataka CM Bommai

Irregularities in police recruitment cannot be tolerated and senior officers must ensure that the recruitment process is clean, the CM said.

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai stressed the need for special training for mid-level police officers on the lines of the National Defence Academy (NDA). He told senior officers to take responsibility to ensure police recruitment is free of irregularities and corruption.

Speaking at the investiture ceremony held for presentation of the President’s Police Medal to police personnel at Raj Bhavan here on Sunday, Bommai said the lower rung staff and IPS officers must get the best training. “Mid-level officers must be provided with the best training before they are promoted. Refresher courses must be conducted, and they must be trained to investigate any case effectively,” he said, adding that training should be of high calibre, as in the NDA.

Irregularities in police recruitment cannot be tolerated and senior officers must ensure that the recruitment process is clean, the CM said. “You make any changes to the law and make use of any technology, but there should be no scope for irregularities in the recruitment process,” he added.

He also said that the number of forensic science laboratories should be increased to conduct better investigation and each region must have at least two labs. “Cybercrime should be tackled in such a way that crimes are detected within a few minutes after they are committed. For this, the government is ready to provide all support in terms of special training for staff and technology upgradation. Grants for this will be provided in the next budget,” Bommai said.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Rajneesh Goel, DG & IGP Praveen Sood and others were present.

