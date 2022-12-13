Home States Karnataka

73-yr-old beaten to death for allegedly raping minor in Karnataka

The aged man, who was her neighbour, allegedly lured her and took her to his house. He is suspected to have given her some drink laced with sedatives.

Published: 13th December 2022 03:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2022 03:57 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 73-year-old man was beaten to death on suspicion that he sexually abused a 16-year-old girl, at his residence in Babusapalya. The aged man has been identified as Kuppanna alias Kuppuswamy, a native of Tamil Nadu. He was staying alone in Babusapalya for the last four years and worked as a construction labourer. His sister is said to be staying in Tamil Nadu.

On Sunday around 9.30 pm, the girl had gone to the terrace of her building to bring her uniform which she had put for drying. The aged man, who was her neighbour, allegedly lured her and took her to his house. He is suspected to have given her some drink laced with sedatives.

When the girl did not return home, her family went looking for her around 2 am on Monday. They saw her lying naked in the elderly man’s house. The girl was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where she said that Kuppanna allegedly abused her sexually. 

Exact cause of death to be ascertained

The family went to Kuppanna’s house and questioned him which led to a heated argument, following which the family of the minor beat him up. Bheemashankar S Guled, DCP (East) said, “On Monday, the girl’s family went to Hennur police station and filed a complaint against the man. When the police went to his house, he was found unconscious.

He was shifted to a hospital where he was declared brought dead. Three persons from the minor’s family have been taken into custody. A Pocso case has also been booked agaist Kuppanna.”  The police are waiting for the autopsy report to ascertain the exact cause of death.

TAGS
murder minor rape Karnataka
Comments

