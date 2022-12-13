After Karnataka HC order, fresh FIR filed against two more in Duniya Vijay 2018 case

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following direction from the Karnataka High Court, the High Grounds police have registered a fresh FIR in connection with a 2018 case involving Kannada actor Vijay, well-known as ‘Duniya’ Vijay. The police have booked two people, including a gym trainer, for intimidating the actor and damaging his car.

On September 23, 2018, Vijay and his son Samrat had gone to Dr BR Ambedkar Bhavan, where a bodybuilding competition was being held and Vijay was the chief guest. When they entered the venue, one Maruti Gowda had hurled filthy abuses at them and had allegedly threatened to finish them.

Meanwhile, agitated fans of the actor reportedly surrounded Gowda, and Vijay saved him and took him in his car. However, Gowda’s relative, Panipuri Kitti, who has trained several actors in bodybuilding, immediately approached the High Grounds police and lodged a kidnap case, accusing Vijay of kidnapping Gowda. As the police contacted Vijay and asked him to come to the station, the actor brought Gowda to the station. Before he entered the station, Kitti and his aides had allegedly threatened Vijay and also damaged his car.

The police had arrested Vijay and three others on charges of kidnapping and the actor had filed a counter-complaint against Kitti, Gowda and others. “However, Kitti had approached the High Court, which quashed the FIR registered against him. The actor had challenged the order and the High Court directed to register an FIR recently. Based on the court direction, we have registered a fresh FIR against Kitti, Gowda and others,” a police official said.

