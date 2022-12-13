Home States Karnataka

After Karnataka HC order, fresh FIR filed against two more in Duniya Vijay 2018 case

The police had arrested Vijay and three others on charges of kidnapping and the actor had filed a counter-complaint against Kitti, Gowda and others.

Published: 13th December 2022 04:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2023 06:07 PM   |  A+A-

Sandalwood actor Duniya Vijay

Sandalwood actor Duniya Vijay

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following direction from the Karnataka High Court, the High Grounds police have registered a fresh FIR in connection with a 2018 case involving Kannada actor Vijay, well-known as ‘Duniya’ Vijay. The police have booked two people, including a gym trainer, for intimidating the actor and damaging his car.

On September 23, 2018, Vijay and his son Samrat had gone to Dr BR Ambedkar Bhavan, where a bodybuilding competition was being held and Vijay was the chief guest. When they entered the venue, one Maruti Gowda had hurled filthy abuses at them and had allegedly threatened to finish them. 

Meanwhile, agitated fans of the actor reportedly surrounded Gowda, and Vijay saved him and took him in his car. However, Gowda’s relative, Panipuri Kitti, who has trained several actors in bodybuilding, immediately approached the High Grounds police and lodged a kidnap case, accusing Vijay of kidnapping Gowda. As the police contacted Vijay and asked him to come to the station, the actor brought Gowda to the station. Before he entered the station, Kitti and his aides had allegedly threatened Vijay and also damaged his car.

The police had arrested Vijay and three others on charges of kidnapping and the actor had filed a counter-complaint against Kitti, Gowda and others. “However, Kitti had approached the High Court, which quashed the FIR registered against him. The actor had challenged the order and the High Court directed to register an FIR recently. Based on the court direction, we have registered a fresh FIR against Kitti, Gowda and others,” a police official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Duniya Vijay
India Matters
Cover of Malayalam translation of Ravi Raman’s book
Book adds to narrative of ‘Struggle’ that toppled EMS government in Kerala
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen (Photo | PTI)
CAA implementation to reduce role of minorities: Amartya Sen
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Moradabad trader assaulted, forced to chant religious slogans onboard Padmawat Express
Congress' Jalandhar MP Santokh Chaudhary
Congress MP Santokh Chaudhary dies during Bharat Jodo Yatra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp