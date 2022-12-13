Home States Karnataka

Bengaluru Land Reforms Bill to be discussed in Belagavi session: Speaker

Of the six bills to be taken up for discussion and approval, four are new.

Published: 13th December 2022 03:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2022 03:42 AM   |  A+A-

​ Speaker Vishveshwar Hegde Kageri inspects the arrangements in the Assembly Hall at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi after a review meeting on Monday | Express ​

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri, who reviewed arrangements for the 14th Legislative session to be held at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha (SVS) in Belagavi from December 19 to 30, said that the session will see discussions on Bengaluru Land Reforms Bill and Kannada Comprehensive Development Bill, which were already tabled in the previous session in Bengaluru. 

During an interaction with media persons on Monday, he said, “The 10-day winter legislative session in Belagavi is important for the government as only joint session and budget session of the government are left before elections are announced. All Covid-19 regulations have been lifted for this session. As more than 15,000 people visited the Vidhana Soudha in the previous session, we are expecting a similar number of visitors in Belagavi as well. There will be provisions for spot ID cards,” he said.

Of the six bills to be taken up for discussion and approval, four are new. As it is necessary to discuss issues of Kalyana Karnataka and North Karnataka, more time will be reserved for it. On the first day, condolences will be expressed over the deaths of Deputy Speaker Anand Mamani and other personalities, and then a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee will be held, he said.  

Kageri recalled that he had launched the ‘best legislator’ award of which BS Yediyurappa was the first recipient, and announced that the concept is back, and another legislator will receive the award in Belagavi. 

He also reviewed the preparations made for the session during a meeting, where arrangements for food, accommodation, security, and transportation for MLAs, ministers, and officers were reviewed. Secretary of the Assembly Vishalakshi, Belagavi DC Nitesh Patil, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Darhan HV, Police Commissioner Dr MB Boralingaiah, SP Dr Sanjeev Patil were present in the meeting. Meanwhile, the protest location for organisations has been shifted to Bastwad village, 1 km away from Suvarna Soudha. 

