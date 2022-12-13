G20 delegates to visit Nandi Hills, Hampi  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Tourism is all set to showcase the state’s rich culture and heritage and its industrial and technology strength to G20 delegates. “Karnataka will host 14 G20 meetings (11 in Bengaluru, two in Hampi and one in Mysuru). This is the highest after Delhi-NCR and the state is honoured to be given this opportunity.

Excursions have been planned in Bengaluru as well as for Nandi Hills, Bhoga Nandeeshwara Temple, Mysuru and Hampi. We want the G20 Secretariat to showcase the Golden Chariot,” said a release.

Karnataka is geared up to receive the delegates at the JW Marriott Prestige Golfshire for the first set of G20 Meetings from December 13-17.

First, the Finance and Central Deputies meeting will be held from December 13-15 and the first Framework Working Group meeting will be held on December 16 and 17. The department has planned live performances of 30-45 mins each evening of G20 meets. A Bengaluru City Tour has been organised on December 15.

