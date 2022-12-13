Mallikarjun Kharge’s meet convinces DKS, Siddaramaiah for joint yatra

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress, which has chalked out an extensive road map for the 2023 Assembly, deliberated on its preparedness in New Delhi on Monday under the leadership of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge. One of the outcomes of the meeting is that the party could release the first list of around 150 candidates in January.

At the three-hour meeting, held at the AICC headquarters, the leaders concluded that a joint yatra, involving all the key leaders including KPCC president DK Shivakumar and Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah, should be taken out from mid-January.

AICC General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala told the media that the joint yatra will be embarked upon after a series of rallies. The schedule for the joint yatra will be prepared by Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, he added.

Siddaramaiah clarified, saying, “In the first phase, we will cover 20 district headquarters in the joint bus yatra in south Karnataka. Later, we will form two separate teams, one led by me and another by Shivakumar, to cover the remaining constituencies with different leaders with us so that we can cover the entire state.”

In fact, Siddaramaiah had planned a separate yatra from Basavakalyan, setting the tentative date as January 3. At the meeting in Delhi, however, he was convinced to take out the joint yatra. A senior leader, who was part of the meeting, told TNIE that separate yatras planned earlier by Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar came up for discussion and finally, it was decided to go with the joint yatra.

“We suggested that the candidates should be declared before commencing the yatra, and the leaders responded positively,” he added. Surjewala said a roadmap has been chalked out for raising the voice of the people against the BJP government led by CM Basavaraj Bommai.

A series of rallies will be held, including at Vijayapura on December 30, to raise the issue of Krishna river waters and at Hubballi-Dharwad on January 2 to talk about Mahadayi issue as people have been betrayed by governments he said. “The Mahadayi project is equally important for the region, including Gadag. We will tell people how we are planning to implement the project and how the BJP governments at the state and Centre have faltered,” he added. The rallies will also target the Bommai government on the 40 per cent commission. After the January 8 SC/ST congregation in Chitradurga, a similar one for OBCs will be held later, he added.

Senior leaders, including HK Patil, KH Muniyappa, Dr G Parameshwara, Dinesh Gundurao, KJ George, KPCC campaign committee chairman MB Patil, working presidents Saleem Ahmed, Eshwar Khandre, Ramalinga Reddy, Satish Jarkiiholi and Dhruva Narayana, were present.

POLLS STRATEGIST TAKES OVER

Sunil Kanugol, an election strategist appointed by the AICC for Karnataka Assembly polls, presented his report before Kharge and exclusively for CLP leader Siddaramaiah, KPCC president DK Shivakumar, AICC general secretaries K C Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala for about 15 minutes. He put forth before them the facts and the outcome of the internal survey and steps to be taken to quell the rebellion in some constituencies. He also briefed them about the situation within BJP and JDS. He suggested timely action to keep up the momentum and claimed that Congress has an edge in the state, sources said.

SIDDU’S DISRESPECT TO KHARGE? VIDEO GOES VIRAl

Kalaburagi: Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah allegedly disrespecting AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge by not standing up when the latter arrived on the dais to participate in the Kalyana Kranti Convention here became viral on Monday. Seven district Congress units of Kalyana-Karnataka organised the convention to accord a grand reception to Kharge on Saturday, as it was his maiden visit to Kalaburagi after assuming office as AICC chief. When Kharge came near the dais, KPCC president DK Shivakumar and other leaders stood up as a mark of respect, while Shivakumar went near the steps to bring him on to the dais. But Siddaramaiah remained sitting, the video shows. When TNIE contacted KPCC vice-president D Sharanprakash Patil, a staunch follower of Kharge, he said he did not notice the incident.

