Scouts and Guides to supply two lakh rotis for jamboree in Moodbidri

Published: 13th December 2022 03:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2022 03:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Raghottam Koppar
Express News Service

GADAG: As the international cultural jamboree of Scouts and Guides is set to be held at the campus of Alva’s College in Moodbidri from December 21 to 27, Gadag Scouts and Guides members have come up with a novel initiative. They are planning to send 2 lakh jowar rotis to Moodbidri before the event. Around 50,000 students and 10,000 teachers from India, Canada, Malaysia, Thailand and 10 other countries will participate in the function.

The Gadag District Scouts and Guides has given responsibility to its members to collect 40,000 to 50,000 rotis from each taluk. Sharanu Barker, a student from Vivekanandanagar of Gadag town, said, “Our teachers and other members have decided to send jowar rotis. Students from other region are also supplying food items.

The Gadag Scout and Guides team has decided to send 2 lakh rotis, and to achieve it, we are reaching out to every nook and corner of the district to give orders and get rotis. As on Monday, we have collected almost 80,000 rotis, and we will send them two or three days before the event.”

Lakshmeshwar BEO, who mooted the idea, said, “It will be a congregation of students from across the world. We want them to taste rotis, shenga (groundnut) chutney and curd. As of now, we have planned to send 2 lakh rotis and 2 quintals of shenga chutney.”

