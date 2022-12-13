Told to clear dues, woman threatens cops, KSRTC officials with machete   

By Express News Service

MYSURU: A woman threatened and abused government officials and policemen with a machete in her hand in full public view at Sathagalli bus depot in Mysuru on Monday. The woman used foul language against Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) officials when she and her husband were asked to clear the unpaid rent.

According to a complaint filed by Marigowda, divisional traffic officer of the Mysuru division of KSRTC, the woman’s husband, Shafiq Ahmed had taken a licence to run the KSRTC complex at Sathagalli depot for 12 years but failed to pay the licence fee, GST and electricity bill which runs into Rs 1.89 crore.

In a video which has gone viral on social media, the woman can be seen threatening the KSRTC officials and cops, and can be heard shouting, “I can kill you all with this machete for which I am even ready to go to jail”. Another woman, who joined the accused, can be heard saying, “You are targeting us, as we are Muslims”.

The woman has been identified as Syed Munibunnisa and her husband, Shafiq is said to be a close associate of Congress MLA Tanveer Sait. “Shafiq had brought an interim order from a court on not vacating the complex, but after the order was challenged, the court cancelled the licence given to him. When we went to serve him the notice, the woman picked up a fight with us and abused us besides threatening to kill us by showing a machete to us,” said the complainant. Udayagiri police have registered a case under various sections of the IPC.

