Home States Karnataka

Veerashaiva Mahasabha event to see Congress, BJP jostle for Lingayat votes

While CM Basavaraj Bommai, a Lingayat, will inaugurate the Mahasabha on December 24, former CM BS Yediyurappa, also a Lingayat, will take part in the valedictory on December 26.

Published: 13th December 2022 03:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2022 03:50 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag, Congress Flag

Image used for representational purpose only.(File Photo | PTI)

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: It will be a straight fight between BJP and Congress in the jockeying for one-upmanship at the all-India Veerashaiva Mahasabha convention that will be held over the next few days. This is one of the most-important Lingayat community meetings and comes at a time when the Assembly polls are five months away.

While Mahasabha president is Shamanur Shivashankarappa, a Congress leader, the opposition party has 14 of its MLAs as Mahasabha members. It lost two MLAs, BC Patil and Mahesh Kumatahalli, to BJP. JDS had four legislators in the Mahasabha in 2018, but it now has three after losing MC Managuli. BJP is far ahead of the two parties with 40 MLAs.

While CM Basavaraj Bommai, a Lingayat, will inaugurate the Mahasabha on December 24, former CM BS Yediyurappa, also a Lingayat, will take part in the valedictory on December 26. But there could be a cloud over the celebrations as Panchamasalis, who are the largest block of Lingayats constituting over 50 per cent of the community, are threatening to continue their protest demanding 2A reservation status.

Political analyst BS Murthy said, “We have to see what the community pontiffs and leaders have to say about the pending demand of Panchamasali. Bommai has been on the edge regarding this issue and has been finding it difficult to manage.’’

Historically, parties backed by Lingayats have won elections. In 1989, Congress that was led by Veerendra Pati romped home, while in 1983-88, the community favoured Janata Party and helped it win.A Veerashaiva Mahasabha office-bearer told TNIE, “After the insult to Yediyurappa, Lingayats are slowly moving away from BJP. Can Congress capitalise on this?’’ 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Veerashaiva Mahasabha event BJP Congress
India Matters
Bhupendra Patel took oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for a second straight term in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Bhupendra Patel takes oath as Chief Minister of Gujarat for second term
Congress leader & former minister Raja Pateria speaking to a gathering. (Photo | Twitter, Shehzad_Ind)
MP: Congress leader calls for 'killing' PM Modi to save Constitution; govt orders FIR
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Ink attack on Maha minister: Police to summon TV journalist again during probe
ustice Dipankar Datta takes oath as Judge of the Supreme Court of India during a ceremony, in New Delhi. (Photo |PTI)
Justice Dipankar Datta sworn in as Supreme Court judge

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp