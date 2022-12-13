Veerashaiva Mahasabha event to see Congress, BJP jostle for Lingayat votes

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: It will be a straight fight between BJP and Congress in the jockeying for one-upmanship at the all-India Veerashaiva Mahasabha convention that will be held over the next few days. This is one of the most-important Lingayat community meetings and comes at a time when the Assembly polls are five months away.

While Mahasabha president is Shamanur Shivashankarappa, a Congress leader, the opposition party has 14 of its MLAs as Mahasabha members. It lost two MLAs, BC Patil and Mahesh Kumatahalli, to BJP. JDS had four legislators in the Mahasabha in 2018, but it now has three after losing MC Managuli. BJP is far ahead of the two parties with 40 MLAs.

While CM Basavaraj Bommai, a Lingayat, will inaugurate the Mahasabha on December 24, former CM BS Yediyurappa, also a Lingayat, will take part in the valedictory on December 26. But there could be a cloud over the celebrations as Panchamasalis, who are the largest block of Lingayats constituting over 50 per cent of the community, are threatening to continue their protest demanding 2A reservation status.

Political analyst BS Murthy said, “We have to see what the community pontiffs and leaders have to say about the pending demand of Panchamasali. Bommai has been on the edge regarding this issue and has been finding it difficult to manage.’’

Historically, parties backed by Lingayats have won elections. In 1989, Congress that was led by Veerendra Pati romped home, while in 1983-88, the community favoured Janata Party and helped it win.A Veerashaiva Mahasabha office-bearer told TNIE, “After the insult to Yediyurappa, Lingayats are slowly moving away from BJP. Can Congress capitalise on this?’’

BENGALURU: It will be a straight fight between BJP and Congress in the jockeying for one-upmanship at the all-India Veerashaiva Mahasabha convention that will be held over the next few days. This is one of the most-important Lingayat community meetings and comes at a time when the Assembly polls are five months away. While Mahasabha president is Shamanur Shivashankarappa, a Congress leader, the opposition party has 14 of its MLAs as Mahasabha members. It lost two MLAs, BC Patil and Mahesh Kumatahalli, to BJP. JDS had four legislators in the Mahasabha in 2018, but it now has three after losing MC Managuli. BJP is far ahead of the two parties with 40 MLAs. While CM Basavaraj Bommai, a Lingayat, will inaugurate the Mahasabha on December 24, former CM BS Yediyurappa, also a Lingayat, will take part in the valedictory on December 26. But there could be a cloud over the celebrations as Panchamasalis, who are the largest block of Lingayats constituting over 50 per cent of the community, are threatening to continue their protest demanding 2A reservation status. Political analyst BS Murthy said, “We have to see what the community pontiffs and leaders have to say about the pending demand of Panchamasali. Bommai has been on the edge regarding this issue and has been finding it difficult to manage.’’ Historically, parties backed by Lingayats have won elections. In 1989, Congress that was led by Veerendra Pati romped home, while in 1983-88, the community favoured Janata Party and helped it win.A Veerashaiva Mahasabha office-bearer told TNIE, “After the insult to Yediyurappa, Lingayats are slowly moving away from BJP. Can Congress capitalise on this?’’