VV Puram food street in Karnataka all set for a facelift

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Inspired by the successful make-over of Church Street and Commercial Street, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has now set its eyes on giving a facelift to VV Puram Food Street and Sajjan Rao Circle.

Addressing the media, BBMP Special Commissioner for Finance, Jayaram Raipura, said, “VV Puram Food Street will be transformed with more focus on providing amenities like common hand wash at six places, fancy benches for people to sit and eat and systematic parking. The street will be shut for motorists post 6 pm, to allow people to freely walk and eat.” The project is being undertaken at a cost of Rs 6 crore.

Raipura also said that the BBMP has taken all 39 stall owners in the area into confidence and work will begin on Tuesday after a ground-breaking ceremony. He said, once completed, the project will serve as a “model street” and become Bengaluru’s identity for food lovers.

“Open spaces are also available which will be developed. We are also aiming at promoting cultural activities by opening theatres at such places,” he said.

The renovation work involves laying of 900 diametre pipe ducts on either inside of a storm water drain, concreting the surface, fixing of footpaths, installing oil and grease trap at each stall, providing colour code bins for green waste and installing better signages. The street will also be provided with data cables and electric cable connections for each stall. It will also have fancy lights. The footpath will be widened a bit and the carriageway will be 7 metres wide.

“Tender process for the redevelopment has been completed. The model will be replicated in other areas if required,” said Raipura.

The BBMP officers have taken a decision not to disturb the traditional two-week ‘Avarekai Mela’ that begins in December end and concludes during Sankranti.

