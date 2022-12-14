Home States Karnataka

All for win: DK Congress sets Vastu right in Mangaluru

Among the top suggestions to change party’s political prospects, sources said that Vastu changes figured prominently.

Congress flag. (File photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By Vincent D’Souza
Express News Service

MANGALURU: Congress, which has been trying everything to storm back to power, is making some Vaastu changes at its Dakshina Kannada District Congress Committee office building at Mallikatte in Mangaluru, hoping that the party’s stars will change in this BJP citadel in the upcoming Assembly polls.

The changes considered are an extra step to the staircase at the entrance, changing the direction of commode in the DCC president’s cabin and others at this office, which is less than a decade old. DCC president K Harish Kumar denied that the changes are for Vastu reasons and termed them repair works.

An extra step at the entrance of
the district Congress office

But sources said the changes are being carried out as suggested by a Vastu expert. A former mayor, who is also a ticket aspirant from an Assembly constituency in Mangaluru city, said a step is being added as it has to be an even number. “There were a few other things that needed to be changed. I hope it brings good tidings for the party,” said the leader.

Among the top suggestions to change party’s political prospects, sources said that Vastu changes figured prominently. The party decided to go for it as KPCC president DK Shivakumar also believes in Vastu.

Congress’ new office at Mallikatte in Mangaluru was inaugurated when Siddaramaiah was CM. Before that, the office was in a rented premises in Hampankatta. “After we shifted to the new office, the party saw its worst results in both Assembly and Lok Sabha polls. This could be because of lack of emphasis on Vastu during construction,” said a leader.

