Ex-IAS officer now Murugha Mutt admin

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA/ BENGALURU : The Karnataka government on Tuesday appointed retired IAS officer PS Vastrad as administrator of Murugha Mutt with immediate effect. He will take charge on Wednesday.

The government decided to appoint an administrator based on the confidential report about administration of the mutt and SJM educational institutions filed by Chitradurga DC Divyaprabhu GRJ.

The DC had stated that irregularities could have taken place in the mutt administration and properties, and as the mutt comes under Public Trust, appropriate legal action should be initiated.

The report was forwarded to the advocate-general for his opinion and the suggestion to appoint an administrator.

Bail plea hearing adjourned

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of Murugha Mutt pontiff Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru’s bail plea to December 16, 2022, to enable his counsel to get instructions from the accused seer on approaching a trial court for bail as the chargesheet has already been filed.Justice Sreenivas Harish Kumar adjourned the hearing after the senior counsel sought time for instructions.

