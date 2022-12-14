Former Karnataka minister Reddy floating a new party? Brother says no

Raghottam koppar and Kiran Balannanavar By

Express News Service

KOPPAL/BALLARI : There is a buzz in Kalyana Karnataka that former minister Gali Janardhana Reddy will launch his own party -- Kalyana Rajya Pragati Paksha (KRPP) -- ahead of the state Assembly elections. Sources close to Reddy said he is in New Delhi now to register the party and symbol. Once he comes back, he will hold a mega-rally at Gangavathi in Koppal district to announce his political rebirth, they added. But Reddy has not made any announcement on launching the new party till now.

Reddy is expected to contest from Gangavathi and his wife Aruna Reddy from Gadag district. He is planning to invite disgruntled leaders from both Congress and BJP to support his party and contest elections, the sources said. His party will contest from at least 25 constituencies, they added. “Reddy has a stronghold in over 10 Assembly seats and has the capacity to win many seats,” said his follower.

Reddy is known to have a sizable number of supporters in Ballari, Vijayanagara, Koppal, Raichur, Yadagiri and Bidar districts. After keeping himself away from politics over the last few years, he had recently approached BJP to allow him to contest, but there has been no response, sources said.

If Reddy launches his party, BJP would be most worried as he is likely to eat into its vote share. The saffron party had faced a similar situation in 2013 when BS Yediyurappa left BJP to float the Karnataka Janata Party and Reddy brothers formed BSR Congress with the help of current minister B Sriramulu. This turned out to be an advantage for Congress which eventually won the elections that year.

But Janardhana Reddy’s brother G Somasekhara Reddy, who is Ballari MLA from BJP, denied that a new party will be floated. “My brother will not leave BJP nor will he launch a new party,” he said.

Political observers said that Reddy may not float a new party, but could be spreading the news to put BJP under pressure and allow him to contest from the party again. “Reddy is known for surprises. Unless confirmed by Reddy on the new party, nothing can be said,” they added.

KOPPAL/BALLARI : There is a buzz in Kalyana Karnataka that former minister Gali Janardhana Reddy will launch his own party -- Kalyana Rajya Pragati Paksha (KRPP) -- ahead of the state Assembly elections. Sources close to Reddy said he is in New Delhi now to register the party and symbol. Once he comes back, he will hold a mega-rally at Gangavathi in Koppal district to announce his political rebirth, they added. But Reddy has not made any announcement on launching the new party till now. Reddy is expected to contest from Gangavathi and his wife Aruna Reddy from Gadag district. He is planning to invite disgruntled leaders from both Congress and BJP to support his party and contest elections, the sources said. His party will contest from at least 25 constituencies, they added. “Reddy has a stronghold in over 10 Assembly seats and has the capacity to win many seats,” said his follower. Reddy is known to have a sizable number of supporters in Ballari, Vijayanagara, Koppal, Raichur, Yadagiri and Bidar districts. After keeping himself away from politics over the last few years, he had recently approached BJP to allow him to contest, but there has been no response, sources said. If Reddy launches his party, BJP would be most worried as he is likely to eat into its vote share. The saffron party had faced a similar situation in 2013 when BS Yediyurappa left BJP to float the Karnataka Janata Party and Reddy brothers formed BSR Congress with the help of current minister B Sriramulu. This turned out to be an advantage for Congress which eventually won the elections that year. But Janardhana Reddy’s brother G Somasekhara Reddy, who is Ballari MLA from BJP, denied that a new party will be floated. “My brother will not leave BJP nor will he launch a new party,” he said. Political observers said that Reddy may not float a new party, but could be spreading the news to put BJP under pressure and allow him to contest from the party again. “Reddy is known for surprises. Unless confirmed by Reddy on the new party, nothing can be said,” they added.