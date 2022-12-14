JP Nadda to unveil 10 districts BJP Bhavans tomorrow
Published: 14th December 2022 03:09 AM | Last Updated: 14th December 2022 03:09 AM
KALABURAGI : New BJP bhavans are ready in 10 districts including Koppal, Raichur and Bidar districts of Kalyana Karnataka region. BJP chief JP Nadda will inaugurate the Bhavan in Koppal, and the remaining will be inaugurated virtually on Thursday, said BJP co-convener of Kalyana Karnataka Region, Amaranth Patil on Tuesday.
The construction works of the BJP Bhavans in Kalaburagi and Yadgir districts will be completed in four months, and the election works will be done from the bhavans for the districts. In the remaining district, the process of purchasing land is in progress. He said all the bhavans will have 4-5 floors and a hall with a seating capacity of 500 people.