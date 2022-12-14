JP Nadda to unveil 10 districts BJP Bhavans tomorrow

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI : New BJP bhavans are ready in 10 districts including Koppal, Raichur and Bidar districts of Kalyana Karnataka region. BJP chief JP Nadda will inaugurate the Bhavan in Koppal, and the remain­ing will be inaugurated virtually on Thursday, said BJP co-convener of Kalyana Karnataka Region, Amaran­th Patil on Tuesday.

The construction works of the BJP Bhavans in Kalaburagi and Yadgir districts will be completed in four months, and the election works will be done from the bhavans for the districts. In the rem­a­ini­ng district, the process of purchasing land is in pro­gress. He said all the bhav­ans will have 4-5 floors and a hall with a seating capa­city of 500 people.

