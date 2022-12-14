Home States Karnataka

JP Nadda to unveil 10 districts BJP Bhavans tomorrow

The construction works of the BJP Bhavans in Kalaburagi and Yadgir districts will be completed in four months, and the election works will be done from the bhavans for the districts.

Published: 14th December 2022 03:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2022 03:09 AM

JP Nadda, Nadda, BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party National President JP Nadda (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI : New BJP bhavans are ready in 10 districts including Koppal, Raichur and Bidar districts of Kalyana Karnataka region. BJP chief JP Nadda will inaugurate the Bhavan in Koppal, and the remain­ing will be inaugurated virtually on Thursday, said BJP co-convener of Kalyana Karnataka Region, Amaran­th Patil on Tuesday.

The construction works of the BJP Bhavans in Kalaburagi and Yadgir districts will be completed in four months, and the election works will be done from the bhavans for the districts. In the rem­a­ini­ng district, the process of purchasing land is in pro­gress. He said all the bhav­ans will have 4-5 floors and a hall with a seating capa­city of 500 people.

TAGS
BJP chief JP Nadda BJP Bhavans
