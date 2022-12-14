Home States Karnataka

Karnataka Congress to hold Backward Classes meets in five regions

The conventions will be held at at Vijayapura on December 30 which will be on the Krishna Project, while the January 2 convention in Hubballi will be about Mahadayi river dispute, he said.

Published: 14th December 2022 03:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2022 03:17 AM   |  A+A-

Congress flag. (File photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress plans to organise the minority and Backward Classes convention meetings in five regions in January 2023, said KPCC working president Saleem Ahmed. Saleem said that in the first week of January, leaders will cover 150 Assembly constituencies, stressing the government’s failure, corruption, unemployment, among other issues.

The conventions will be held at at Vijayapura on December 30 which will be on the Krishna Project, while the January 2 convention in Hubballi will be about Mahadayi river dispute, he said.

Regarding meeting with leaders from the minority community on Tuesday, Saleem said at least 55 leaders from the community have taken part, where discussions were held on the deletions of names of those from the minority community from the voters’ list. Saleem denied having any discussion on making a Muslim chief minister.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Congress Backward Classes
India Matters
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Army prevented Chinese attempts to change status in Arunachal's Yangtse area: Rajnath in LS
: Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh minister Raja Pateria was arrested on Tuesday morning for his controversial remarks. (Photo | ANI)
MP Congress leader Raja Pateria arrested for `kill Modi' remark
Image for representationl purpose only. (File Photo)
INTERVIEW| 'India needs a dedicated cyber security law'
CBI produces Jahangir Sheikh before Rampurhat Sub-Divisional court in connection with the 'March 21 massacre case' at Bogtui village, in Birbhum. (Photo | PTI)
Bengal: Birbhum killing prime suspect found dead in CBI custody

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp