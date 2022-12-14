Karnataka Congress to hold Backward Classes meets in five regions

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress plans to organise the minority and Backward Classes convention meetings in five regions in January 2023, said KPCC working president Saleem Ahmed. Saleem said that in the first week of January, leaders will cover 150 Assembly constituencies, stressing the government’s failure, corruption, unemployment, among other issues.

The conventions will be held at at Vijayapura on December 30 which will be on the Krishna Project, while the January 2 convention in Hubballi will be about Mahadayi river dispute, he said.

Regarding meeting with leaders from the minority community on Tuesday, Saleem said at least 55 leaders from the community have taken part, where discussions were held on the deletions of names of those from the minority community from the voters’ list. Saleem denied having any discussion on making a Muslim chief minister.

