No green or saffron: Kalaburagi railway station in Karnataka repaints wall white

Ramakrishna Badseshi By

Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Under pressure from saffron outfits over painting the entrance wall of Kalaburagi Railway Station green, the railway authorities decided to play it safe by repainting the wall white on Tuesday. Activists of the Kalaburagi district unit of Hindu Jagruti Sene held a demonstration in front of the railway station on Tuesday threatening that they wall paint the wall saffron, if the green colour was not removed.

Also, the working president of Sri Rama Sene, Sri Siddalinga Swamiji of Karuneshwara Matha, gave a similar ultimatum to the authorities. To avoid the issue from snowballing into a major controversy, the railway authorities decided to take the middle path and started repainting the entrance wall of the railway station white from Tuesday onwards.

General Manager of Central Railways, Mumbai, Anilkumar Lahoti is scheduled to visit Kalaburagi Railway Station on Wednesday for inspection and hearing grievances. According to unconfirmed reports, he has postponed his visit.

