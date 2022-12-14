Home States Karnataka

Report on Sadashiva panel on internal reservation in two months

BJP state SC Morcha president Chaluvadi Narayanswamy welcomed the state government’s decision to constitute the sub-committee and said it is likely to give its report in two months.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government on Tuesday constituted a cabinet sub-committee, headed by Law Minister JC Madhu Swamy, to study the Justice AJ Sadashiva commission report on internal reservation for communities among Scheduled Castes.

The committee includes Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol, Fisheries and Ports Minister S Angara, Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chauhan and Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar. The government that recently decided to increase the reservation for SC/STs seems to be making all efforts to woo the communities ahead of the Assembly polls.

The Justice Sadashiva commission, which was set up in 2005, gave its report to the government in 2012 when DV Sadananda Gowda was chief minister. It has suggested the reclassification of 101 castes among SCs into four sub-sects.

BJP state SC Morcha president Chaluvadi Narayanswamy welcomed the state government’s decision to constitute the sub-committee and said it is likely to give its report in two months. He slammed Congress for not taking any decision on the commission’s recommendation though there was a demand from the community.

