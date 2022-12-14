Road to be fixed, forest walk renewed at Nandi Hills in Devanahalli

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a bid to draw tourists in large numbers to the city’s prime hill station destination, and as a part of the G20 - Finance Track meetings being held in Devanahalli, the state tourism department is working on giving Nandi Hills a facelift.

Under this move, the fort walls of Nandi Hills will be illuminated at night, the forest walk will be renewed and the roads around the hillock are also being improved.

A file picture of Nandi Hills

Additional Chief Secretary, Tourism Department, Kapil Mohan said Nandi Hills is being spruced up for G20, but the move will also benefit tourists. The accommodation and restaurants have been improved. Vanatha Mantappa and Bhoga Nandishwara temple have been cleaned up and improved, along with the viewing points atop Nandi Hills. With ASI’s help, the Bhoga Nandishwara temple and sites at Hampi are also being redone.

He added that for tourists heading to Hampi, night visits to the heritage sites will be arranged. He said that a plan is also being discussed with the ASI for utilising the space outside the Bhoga Nandhiswara temple for dances and cultural programmes for the delegates, and to be used for special occasions going forward.

On the question of tourists being allowed on Nandi Hills during the night, even without having bookings, Mohan said it will not be opened due to safety reasons.

