Cabinet expansion may happen before Karnataka Assembly elections

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: “I have proposed the expansion of my cabinet, explained the need for it and sought time to discuss it as soon as possible,” said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in New Delhi on Wednesday evening. Soon after deliberations with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Bommai said he is in favour of the cabinet expansion to fill six vacancies and it’s necessary ahead of the 2023 Assembly polls. Asked whether it will happen before the winter session of the legislature commencing on December 19, he said Shah will give him time after holding talks with others concerned.

In a related development, RSS functionaries Dattatreya Hosabale and Mukund met Bommai recently and they spoke about preparations for the polls. Bommai told them about the importance of cabinet expansion and the need to include sulking Ramesh Jarkhiholi, CP Yogishwar and KS Eshwarappa.

Sources said former CM BS Yediyurappa too is insisting on taking Ramesh and Yogishwar back into the cabinet.“The expansion of the Bommai cabinet ahead of 2023 Assembly polls is certain,” a top BJP leader informed TNIE.

If all goes as per plan, Kudachi MLA P Rajiv, Kollegal MLA N Mahesh and Shorapur MLA Narasimha Nayaka alias Rajugouda are also likely to make it to the cabinet as they hold a sway over their communities -- Lambanis, SC Right and ST Nayaka.

Modi for Youth Day?

Bommai said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been invited for the National Youth Day, marking Swami Vivekananda’s birth anniversary. “Deliberations were held over getting more of Shah’s and Modi’s time for Karnataka. But the schedule of their visit is yet to be finalised,” Bommai stated.

NOT AN INCH OF OUR LAND WILL BE GIVEN TO MAHA, SAYS SIDDARAMAIAH

Belagavi: The boundary dispute between Karnataka and Maharashtra is a closed chapter, asserted former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday. “There is no question of giving up even an inch of Belagavi’s land. There will be no compromise when it comes to Karnataka’s land and no question of giving up Karnataka’s land even if Home Minister Amit Shah or Prime Minister Narendra Modi insists on it,’’ he said. Speaking at Hungund near Bagalkot, he termed CM Basavaraj Bommai a weak leader. On the meeting convened by Amit Shah between Bommai and his Maharashtra counterpart Eknath Shinde in New Delhi on Wednesday, he said that though there are BJP governments in the two states and at the Centre, saffron party leaders are instigating a dispute when there is none.

Though the boundary dispute between the two states ended finally as per the recommendations of the Meherchand Mahajan Commission in 1962, the Maharashtra government rakes up the issue repeatedly for political gains, he alleged.On his choice of constituency to contest the 2023 Assembly elections, Siddaramaiah said he would run from wherever the party high asks him to. “I will contest from Badami if the high command wants me to or from Kolar. The party will take the final decision,” he added.

