Home States Karnataka

Existing law sufficient to prevent love jihad: Karnataka Home Minister Araga

The demand for a task force and a stringent law was made by pro-Hindu organisations recently.

Published: 15th December 2022 03:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2022 03:42 AM   |  A+A-

The term ‘love jihad’, loosely referred to forced conversion, is the gift of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to the communal lexicon.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA : Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Wednesday said, “The Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2022, (popularly called the Anti-Conversion Bill) is sufficient to prevent ‘love jihad’ in the state and there is no need of enacting a new law or setting a separate task force.”

Speaking to mediapersons in the city before addressing the passing-out parade at Police Training School, Aymangala, he said that there is a request from a section of society demanding that a task force be set up to prevent love jihad, however the present law is very stringent and covers all aspects of conversion, hence there is no need for a new law or task force. However, the government will look into the matter.

The demand for a task force and a stringent law was made by pro-Hindu organisations recently. Further, he said that the Constitution provides opportunity for any individual to practise any religion that he/she wants, however, before the person starts practising, he/she has to go through a process of law, said the home minister.

The person who wants to change the religion should first submit an application on his interest in doing so, and the concerned officials will find whether the conversion is voluntary or forcible, after which permission will be granted, he explained.

He said there are complaints of large-scale conversions in Chitradurga district and other parts of Karnataka, because of which several religious heads urged for a law and it was enacted.
The home minister said any illegal religious conversions are identified, based on the complaint from blood relations, action will be initiated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
love jihad Karnataka Home Minister pro-Hindu
India Matters
Parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Opposition walks out of Rajya Sabha over demand for debate on Chinese border attack
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Don't mention again and again: SC refuses submissions seeking early setting up of bench to hear Bilkis' plea
Jharkhand Congress MLA Mamta Devi (Photo | Jharkhand Congress Youth @ Facebook)
Jharkhand: Congress MLA Mamta Devi, 12 others sentenced five-year jail in 2016 firing case
Udhayanidhi Stalin (Photo | Vignesh Saravanan, EPS)
Udhayanidhi's elevation triggers 'Sunrise vs Sonrise' debate in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp