Existing law sufficient to prevent love jihad: Karnataka Home Minister Araga

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA : Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Wednesday said, “The Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2022, (popularly called the Anti-Conversion Bill) is sufficient to prevent ‘love jihad’ in the state and there is no need of enacting a new law or setting a separate task force.”

Speaking to mediapersons in the city before addressing the passing-out parade at Police Training School, Aymangala, he said that there is a request from a section of society demanding that a task force be set up to prevent love jihad, however the present law is very stringent and covers all aspects of conversion, hence there is no need for a new law or task force. However, the government will look into the matter.

The demand for a task force and a stringent law was made by pro-Hindu organisations recently. Further, he said that the Constitution provides opportunity for any individual to practise any religion that he/she wants, however, before the person starts practising, he/she has to go through a process of law, said the home minister.

The person who wants to change the religion should first submit an application on his interest in doing so, and the concerned officials will find whether the conversion is voluntary or forcible, after which permission will be granted, he explained.

He said there are complaints of large-scale conversions in Chitradurga district and other parts of Karnataka, because of which several religious heads urged for a law and it was enacted.

The home minister said any illegal religious conversions are identified, based on the complaint from blood relations, action will be initiated.

