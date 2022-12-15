Former Karnataka CM H D Kumaraswamy bonds with KCR at BRS office inaugural 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former chief minister and JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy kept up his bonhomie with Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, taking part in the opening of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) office in Vasant Vihar in New Delhi on Wednesday. He participated in the rituals along with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Kumaraswamy’s keen interest in BRS, according to sources, is an indication that he is keeping open an option to jump into national politics during the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, by delegating son Nikhil Kumaraswamy to look after state politics. “It all depends on the outcome of the 2023 assembly polls in Karnataka,” the source said.

When KCR, chief of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), had launched his national outfit BRS in Hyderabad recently, Kumaraswamy had taken part in the event along with his party leaders. In the 2023 assembly polls, TRS will support the JDS in Karnataka, and in the 2024 parliamentary polls, BRS will field its candidates in select seats, including Kolar and Chikkaballapur in Old Mysuru region, and Hyderabad-Karnataka region, a JDS leader said.

Meanwhile, former prime minister H D Deve Gowda is also in the national capital as the winter session of Parliament is in progress. But father and son are expected to take part in the ‘Srinivas Kalyanothsava’ event slated to be held in Ramanagara on Friday.

