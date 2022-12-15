Home States Karnataka

JDS’ YSV Datta to join Congress

Datta said he has decided to join the Grand Old Party after considering the views of his followers in the constituency.

Published: 15th December 2022 03:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2022 03:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Senior Janata Dal (Secular) leader YSV Datta, a close confidant of former prime minister HD Deve Gowda is all set to join the Congress.

“I am leaving the JDS with a heavy heart as it is inevitable for me to do so,” the former MLA from Kadur in Chikkamagaluru said on Wednesday. Datta said he has decided to join the Grand Old Party after considering the views of his followers in the constituency. Datta held talks with former CM Siddaramaiah and KPCC president DK Shivakumar and he is yet to decide on the date of joining the party.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YSV Datta Congress
India Matters
Parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Opposition walks out of Rajya Sabha over demand for debate on Chinese border attack
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Don't mention again and again: SC refuses submissions seeking early setting up of bench to hear Bilkis' plea
Jharkhand Congress MLA Mamta Devi (Photo | Jharkhand Congress Youth @ Facebook)
Jharkhand: Congress MLA Mamta Devi, 12 others sentenced five-year jail in 2016 firing case
Udhayanidhi Stalin (Photo | Vignesh Saravanan, EPS)
Udhayanidhi's elevation triggers 'Sunrise vs Sonrise' debate in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp