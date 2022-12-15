JDS’ YSV Datta to join Congress

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Senior Janata Dal (Secular) leader YSV Datta, a close confidant of former prime minister HD Deve Gowda is all set to join the Congress.

“I am leaving the JDS with a heavy heart as it is inevitable for me to do so,” the former MLA from Kadur in Chikkamagaluru said on Wednesday. Datta said he has decided to join the Grand Old Party after considering the views of his followers in the constituency. Datta held talks with former CM Siddaramaiah and KPCC president DK Shivakumar and he is yet to decide on the date of joining the party.

