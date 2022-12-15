Karnataka CM slams Congress over Mahadayi issue

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Commenting on the Congress’ plans to hold a convention on the Mahadayi issue, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that the Grand Old Party has no moral right to speak about the Mahadayi diversion project.

He said that the project was started because he had written a letter in ‘blood’, and a canal of 5.5 km in length was built during his tenure as the water resources minister. Lashing at the Congress, he said, “What did the Congress do? The party supremo Sonia Gandhi announced during the election campaign in Goa, that not a drop of water will be diverted to other states. The Congress government built a wall to the canal constructed during the BJP regime. This shows how the Congress has become a stumbling block in bringing the Mahadayi water to Karnataka.”

When inquired about the border row, Bommai said that a lot of reports had come before the reorganisation of states and an Act was later finalised. This is the present legal position. Maharashtra has questioned the resolutions of the States Reorganisation Act and the Supreme Court has not taken any decision yet.

