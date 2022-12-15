Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: Seven die in two highway accidents in Tumakuru

The deceased are Ramanna (58), brother Narayanappa (54), wife Nagarathnamma, who died in hospital, and their son Sagar (20), who was at the wheel.

Published: 15th December 2022 03:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2022 03:32 AM   |  A+A-

Death-Accident-Murder-Killing

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU : Seven persons, including three youngsters from Bengaluru, died in two separate mishaps on two highways in Tumakuru district on Wednesday. In the first incident, a car fell off a bridge at Jogihalli on the Bengaluru-Pune NH-48 near here around 5.15pm. Anil, Kiran and Bharat, in the 25-30 age group and working in an audit office in Basaveshwara Nagara, were killed and two of their friends sustained severe injuries.

Originally from North Karnataka, they were returning to Bengaluru after attending a friend’s wedding in Sindhanur. The car was overspeeding, Kallambella police said. The injured were shifted to hospital, and the condition of one of the injured is said to be critical.

In the second accident, four members of a family died when a Canter goods carrier collided with their car on the Bengaluru-Honnavara NH-206 at the Doddaguni-Kondli Cross stretch, in Gubbi taluk, on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased are Ramanna (58), brother Narayanappa (54), wife Nagarathnamma, who died in hospital, and their son Sagar (20), who was at the wheel. The deceased were residents of Hegganahalli and Magadi Road area in Bengaluru, and were returning home after visiting their native Naduvanahalli village in Chikkanayakanahalli taluk. Their pet dog also died in the accident.

The goods carrier, heading towards Tiptur, was attempting to overtake another vehicle when it hit the car head-on, coming in the opposite direction. The widening of NH-206 into a four lane is in progress, and motorists find it difficult to negotiate the curves at some points, locals said. Gubbi police registered a case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
accident Bengaluru Tumakuru
India Matters
Parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Opposition walks out of Rajya Sabha over demand for debate on Chinese border attack
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Don't mention again and again: SC refuses submissions seeking early setting up of bench to hear Bilkis' plea
Jharkhand Congress MLA Mamta Devi (Photo | Jharkhand Congress Youth @ Facebook)
Jharkhand: Congress MLA Mamta Devi, 12 others sentenced five-year jail in 2016 firing case
Udhayanidhi Stalin (Photo | Vignesh Saravanan, EPS)
Udhayanidhi's elevation triggers 'Sunrise vs Sonrise' debate in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp