Karnataka: Seven die in two highway accidents in Tumakuru

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU : Seven persons, including three youngsters from Bengaluru, died in two separate mishaps on two highways in Tumakuru district on Wednesday. In the first incident, a car fell off a bridge at Jogihalli on the Bengaluru-Pune NH-48 near here around 5.15pm. Anil, Kiran and Bharat, in the 25-30 age group and working in an audit office in Basaveshwara Nagara, were killed and two of their friends sustained severe injuries.

Originally from North Karnataka, they were returning to Bengaluru after attending a friend’s wedding in Sindhanur. The car was overspeeding, Kallambella police said. The injured were shifted to hospital, and the condition of one of the injured is said to be critical.

In the second accident, four members of a family died when a Canter goods carrier collided with their car on the Bengaluru-Honnavara NH-206 at the Doddaguni-Kondli Cross stretch, in Gubbi taluk, on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased are Ramanna (58), brother Narayanappa (54), wife Nagarathnamma, who died in hospital, and their son Sagar (20), who was at the wheel. The deceased were residents of Hegganahalli and Magadi Road area in Bengaluru, and were returning home after visiting their native Naduvanahalli village in Chikkanayakanahalli taluk. Their pet dog also died in the accident.

The goods carrier, heading towards Tiptur, was attempting to overtake another vehicle when it hit the car head-on, coming in the opposite direction. The widening of NH-206 into a four lane is in progress, and motorists find it difficult to negotiate the curves at some points, locals said. Gubbi police registered a case.

