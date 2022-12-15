Home States Karnataka

Teacher held for looting 18 temples in four districts in Karnataka 

The accused is Vasanth Kumar Thambakad, a native of Lingadevarakoppa in Haveri district who taught at Galapuji Goverrnent Primary school in Byadgi taluk.

By Subhash Chandra N S
Express News Service

YELLAPUR (UTTARA KANNADA) : Teaching is a noble profession. The society looks up to a teacher to promote virtues of life and guide the students in this direction.

But here is a ‘teacher’ who has been arrested on charges of looting 18 temples in Haveri, Shivamogga and Uttara Kannada districts. The police have recovered Rs 19.20 lakh worth valuables made of bronze, copper and silver used in puja and other rituals. A vehicle valued at Rs 12 lakh and a two-wheeler worth Rs 30,000, Rs 2.29 lakh cash and 9 grams worth gold ornaments used to decorate deities worth Rs 50,000 and silver worth Rs 1.8 lakh have been seized from him.

The accused is Vasanth Kumar Thambakad, a native of Lingadevarakoppa in Haveri district who taught at Galapuji Goverrnent Primary school in Byadgi taluk. Vasanth allegedly carried out the thefts along with his accomplice, Salim (28), who works as a porter.

Teacher was suspended for theft: Headmaster

The two targeted temples in Sirsi Rural, Banavasi, Yellapur, Ankola, Rippanpet Hosanagar in Shivamogga, Hamsabhavi, Hirekerur and Haveri rural taluk. “The duo has been active for the last three years and so far 18 cases have been detected. There may be more cases and more people involved,” said Vishnuvardhan, Superintendent of Police, Uttara Kannada.

The series of thefts at temples had left the Uttara Kannada police baffled. SP Vishnuvardhan constituted a team to probe the cases. The police zeroed in on the two accused.  The police said that the Vasanth, who worked in Sirsi Rural area and Rampura taught Kannada and other subjects to the students and was transferred to his home district where he worked in Byadgi taluk.  Though the police said he was suspended for misbehaving with a female colleague, school headmaster said he was suspended only for a few days ago for his alleged involvement in theft.

