Home States Karnataka

Truck knocks down elephant at Bandipur Tiger Reserve

They also seized the truck. On Wednesday, veterinarian Wasim Mirza conducted an autopsy of the elephant.

Published: 15th December 2022 03:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2022 03:34 AM   |  A+A-

Elephant image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

Elephant image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: A 20-year-old elephant was killed on the spot when a speeding truck mowed it down in Bandipur Tiger Reserve at the Kondaianapala Cross on Gundlupet-Kerala Highway (NH-766) on Tuesday night.

The TN registration truck, which was travelling from Kerala towards Gundlupet, hit the elephant which was crossing the road in the night. As people in the other vehicles travelling on the stretch alerted the foresters, BTR director P Ramesh Kumar, ACF G Ravindra, RFO MB Mallesh rushed to the spot and conducted inspection.

The foresters arrested truck driver Ayyappa Swamy and cleaner Anand Kumar, both residents of Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, under various sections of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972 and produced them before the court which sent them to custody.

They also seized the truck. On Wednesday, veterinarian Wasim Mirza conducted an autopsy of the elephant. The carcass was lifted using a crane and kept inside the forest area. Speaking to The New Indian Express, ACF G Ravindra said as per the court order, the carcass will not be buried but left for scavengers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bandipur Tiger Reserve
India Matters
Parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Opposition walks out of Rajya Sabha over demand for debate on Chinese border attack
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Don't mention again and again: SC refuses submissions seeking early setting up of bench to hear Bilkis' plea
Jharkhand Congress MLA Mamta Devi (Photo | Jharkhand Congress Youth @ Facebook)
Jharkhand: Congress MLA Mamta Devi, 12 others sentenced five-year jail in 2016 firing case
Udhayanidhi Stalin (Photo | Vignesh Saravanan, EPS)
Udhayanidhi's elevation triggers 'Sunrise vs Sonrise' debate in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp