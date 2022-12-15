Truck knocks down elephant at Bandipur Tiger Reserve

By Express News Service

MYSURU: A 20-year-old elephant was killed on the spot when a speeding truck mowed it down in Bandipur Tiger Reserve at the Kondaianapala Cross on Gundlupet-Kerala Highway (NH-766) on Tuesday night.

The TN registration truck, which was travelling from Kerala towards Gundlupet, hit the elephant which was crossing the road in the night. As people in the other vehicles travelling on the stretch alerted the foresters, BTR director P Ramesh Kumar, ACF G Ravindra, RFO MB Mallesh rushed to the spot and conducted inspection.

The foresters arrested truck driver Ayyappa Swamy and cleaner Anand Kumar, both residents of Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, under various sections of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972 and produced them before the court which sent them to custody.

They also seized the truck. On Wednesday, veterinarian Wasim Mirza conducted an autopsy of the elephant. The carcass was lifted using a crane and kept inside the forest area. Speaking to The New Indian Express, ACF G Ravindra said as per the court order, the carcass will not be buried but left for scavengers.

