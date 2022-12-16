Home States Karnataka

B S Yediyurappa supreme leader of Karnataka BJP: CM Bommai

Reacting to Congress MLA Priyank Kharge’s statement that BJP is a house with three doors, Bommai said the Congress house has no doors or windows, everything is open.

Published: 16th December 2022 02:59 AM

BS Yediyurappa and his successor Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. (Photo | Twitter, ANI)

BS Yediyurappa and his successor Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. (Photo | Twitter, ANI)

By Express News Service

KOPPAL: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Thursday that former CM B S Yediyurappa is the supreme leader of the BJP in the state and assembly elections will be fought with his blessings. Bommai was speaking at Koppal before participating in the party meeting.

Ruling out any difference of opinion with Yediyurappa, Bommai said that his relationship with him is like that of a father and son. “I have no difference of opinion with Yediyurappa. Those expecting that to happen will be disappointed. It is a big lie that Yediyurappa is not being invited to any BJP function and because this, he is upset with other leaders of the party in the state,” Bommai said.

Reacting to Congress MLA Priyank Kharge’s statement that BJP is a house with three doors, Bommai said the Congress house has no doors or windows, everything is open. “The Congress is trying to create confusion among the people that I have difference of opinion with Yediyurappa. This is not true. People of the state will give a proper reply to the Congress party in the coming elections,” he said.

