Karnataka assembly polls: BSY, Bommai predict Congress rout in 2023

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and his predecessor BS Yediyurappa predicted that Congress would be routed in Karnataka in the 2023 Assembly elections, and added that the dream of Congress leaders to become chief minister, that has led to internal wrangling, will be shattered.

Taking part in the virtual inauguration of 10 district party offices from Koppal on Thursday, Yediyurppa said, “Congress is somehow breathing in the state, but will be decimated once people reelect the BJP government next year, which will put the party in an existential crisis.” Stating that the Congress leaders are wandering as people have kept them out of power, he said that AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge is struggling to keep Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar factions together.

Despite exuding confidence that the saffron party will win 140 seats, Yediyurappa cautioned party workers that they should not become complacent, and told them to apprise the voters about the misdeeds of the Congress when they were in power, and drum the welfare programmes of the double-engine government to people.

Alleging that Congress has deceived people for 70 years with its deceptive and false promises, Bommai lashed out at CLP leader Siddaramaiah for questioning the government’s intent to implement internal reservation as recommended by the Sadashiva Commission.

