Karnataka Home Minister releases Adigas Yatra handbook in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU/HUBBALLI: Adigas Yatra, which is recognised by the Ministry of Tourism and Government of India as an experienced service provider, released its 2023 handbook in Bengaluru. The handbook was released by Home Minister Araga Jnanendra. Adigas Yatra founder K Nagaraj Adiga said the handbook has complete tour details of international destinations as well all India.

The book also has information of more than 500 customised tours, honeymoon tours, fixed departure tours and others. More details are in www.adigasyatra.com Company director Asha Adiga, senior manager C S Dwarakanath and H K Prasanna were present. For more information, call 08362 256678 or 94494 78944/70222 59003.

