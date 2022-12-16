Home States Karnataka

Karnataka BJP netas offered me money to defect, says Vishwanath

Reacting to Prasad referring him as a nomad for hopping parties, Vishwanath said that the MP is the king of nomads as he has changed parties more frequently.

Published: 16th December 2022 03:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2022 03:11 AM   |  A+A-

BJP MLC from Karnataka AH Vishwanath (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: BJP MLC AH Vishwanath, who has been ingratiating Congress, accused BJP leaders of offering him money to resign and topple the JDS-Congress coalition government. Vishwanath on Thursday alleged prominent BJP youth leader of offering him money at his apartment in the presence of other top BJP leaders and a veteran journalist.

“I have documented all this in my book Bombay Days which has details of the developments that ended up in the defection of 17 MLAs, and BS Yediyurappa becoming chief minister,” he said. He said Chamarajanagar MP V Srinivas Prasad prevailed on him to resign to pave way for the juniors to topple the coalition government. “But they betrayed me by not making me a Legislative Council member and minister,” he said. He hailed RSS leader Mukund for getting him nominated to the Legislative Council. He clarified that the has not announced his plans to join Congress, and called the meeting with AICC chief Mallikarjuna Kharge a courtesy call, with whom he had worked in the cabinet.

‘King of nomads’
Reacting to Prasad referring him as a nomad for hopping parties, Vishwanath said that the MP is the king of nomads as he has changed parties more frequently. “Prasad started attacking me to please RSS and BJP bosses as he wants his son-in-law to become a minister,” he said.

