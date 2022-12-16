Moral policing: Trio assaults man in Karnataka for ‘troubling’ girls in bus

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: A man was brutally assaulted by three unidentified persons for allegedly misbehaving with girls in a bus. The victim, Isaac, 43, a construction worker, has lodged a complaint with the Bantwal Rural police. He is a resident of B-Mooda village. He stated that while he was travelling by bus to his place of work in Moodbidri on Wednesday morning, an unidentified person approached him and abused him for allegedly misbehaving with the girls in the bus.

The person also allegedly tried to push him out of the bus after which the driver stopped the bus. He was later joined by two more persons, who boarded the bus, and the trio began to allegedly assault Issac. Then they hauled him into an autorickshaw, and took him to Rayi where they allegedly thrashed him up with clubs, and also issued death threats.

When people began gathering at the spot, the accused fled. Isaac returned home on Wednesday, but was admitted to a private hospital in Mangaluru on Thursday morning due to pain. Former MLA Mohiuddin Bava who visited Isaac in the hospital, urged the police to immediately arrest the three accused. “If Isaac had misbehaved with girls, then they should have handed him over to the police,” he said. The accused have been booked under various sections of the IPC. It is the fourth case of moral policing in Mangaluru over the last one month, he said.

