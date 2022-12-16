Rahul’s Bharat Jodo act of repentance for deeds of his ancestors, says Nadda

By Express News Service

KOPPAL: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has taken up the Bharat Jodo Yatra as an act of repentance, because his ancestors and the Congress had divided India. The Congress supports anti-national elements but under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is safer than before, BJP National President J P Nadda said here on Thursday. Nadda was speaking after inaugurating the BJP district party office in Koppal. “It was PM Modi who took a decision to remove Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. Those who talk about dividing India are with Rahul Gandhi. In JNU, they talk about breaking the country... They hail Afzal Guru and now they have joined the Congress rally. Congress is with people ho are trying to divide the country,” he said. Nadda said that 7 lakh families in Karnataka have benefitted from the Vidhyanidhi scheme. Karnataka is also the first state to implement the National Education Policy. The Bommai government has provided several welfare schemes to the middle class, and all projects that were planned by former chief minister BS Yediyurappa are being taken up by Bommai. The BJP is always with the youth, Dalits and farmers,” he added. “We will establish BJP offices in all districts across the country. For BJP, the party is like family but for Congress, family itself is the party,” he said.