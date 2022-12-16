Home States Karnataka

Rahul’s Bharat Jodo act of repentance for deeds of his ancestors, says Nadda

Nadda said that 7 lakh families in Karnataka have benefitted from the Vidhyanidhi scheme. Karnataka is also the first state to implement the National Education Policy.

Published: 16th December 2022 03:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2022 03:00 AM   |  A+A-

BJP national president J P Nadda speaks during intellectual meet in Bengaluru

BJP national president J P Nadda (Photo | Vinod Kumar T,EPS)

By Express News Service

KOPPAL: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has taken up the Bharat Jodo Yatra as an act of repentance, because his ancestors and the Congress had divided India. The Congress supports anti-national elements but under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is safer than before, BJP National President J P Nadda said here on Thursday. Nadda was speaking after inaugurating the BJP district party office in Koppal.

“It was PM Modi who took a decision to remove Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. Those who talk about dividing India are with Rahul Gandhi. In JNU, they talk about breaking the country... They hail Afzal Guru and now they have joined the Congress rally. Congress is with people ho are trying to divide the country,” he said.

Nadda said that 7 lakh families in Karnataka have benefitted from the Vidhyanidhi scheme. Karnataka is also the first state to implement the National Education Policy. The Bommai government has provided several welfare schemes to the middle class, and all projects that were planned by former chief minister BS Yediyurappa are being taken up by Bommai. The BJP is always with the youth, Dalits and farmers,” he added.

“We will establish BJP offices in all districts across the country. For BJP, the party is like family but for Congress, family itself is the party,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Bharat Jodo Yatra Congress J P Nadda
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Division of assets: SC to hear Andhra Pradesh's plea in 2nd week of January
Justice DY Chandrachud (File Photo | PTI)
No SC benches to be available during winter vacation: CJI DY Chandrachud
Rajnath Singh with Army Chief General Manoj Pande, CDS General Anil Chauhan, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari pays tribute at the National War Memorial on the occasion of Vijay Diwas. (Photo | PTI)
1971 war was triumph of humanity over inhumanity: Rajnath Singh
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
CUET 2023 to be held from May 21 to 31, NEET-UG May 7: NTA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp