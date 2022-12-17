Home States Karnataka

Congress MP Venkat Reddy reveals little about his meeting with PM Modi

Venkat Reddy said that he appealed to Modi to expand the Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway and extend MMTS services up till Jangaon.

Published: 17th December 2022 03:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2022 03:12 AM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday ​

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his office in New Delhi on Friday. Revealing details, Venkat Reddy said that he thanked the PM for giving him the time and then discussed development of Bhongir Lok Sabha constituency for almost 20 minutes.

The MP disclosed that he submitted a representation on the development of River Musi, which he said was neglected and harmful for the health of the people. “I requested the PM to announce Clean Musi campa-ign on the lines of Namami Ga-nga and Sabarmati,” he said.

Venkat Reddy said that he appealed to Modi to expand the Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway and extend MMTS services up till Jangaon. “I also discussed several issues with Modi that I cannot reveal,” the MP said. “I will make an announcement whether I will continue in politics or not before the elections,” he said.

