Karnataka CM Bommai confident of BJP wave in Mandya

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Mocking Congress for daydreaming of coming to power in the 2023 Assembly polls, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the wave is in favour of the BJP, and the results will be similar to that of Gujarat.

Speaking at the Janasankalpa Yatra at Pandavapura on Friday, he said that both CLP leader Siddaramaiah and KPCC president DK Shivakumar are appeasing minority to boost their vote bank, and following anti-Hindu policies.

“Siddaramaiah is talking about Tipu Sultan to appease the minority while Shivakumar is trying to justify the cooker bomb blast in Mangaluru. The Congress stand regarding the country and terrorists should be clarified,” he said.

Lashing out against Siddaramaiah, he said that other than targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he has no other. “Wherever he goes, Siddaramaiah claims of launching Anna Bhagya but in reality, it was Modi who has designed the scheme, and Siddaramaiah’s contribution was Rs 3 gunny bag,” he said.

He exuded confidence that the Old Mysuru region is seeing a BJP wave, and the party is growing in strength in the Mandya region. “BJP candidates will win in the upcoming polls from the four constituencies in Mandya,” he said.

Taking credit for reopening of PSSK and MySugar factories in Mandya, he said, “Farmers had been protesting, but none of the previous governments resumed it. But we did it, and disbursed Rs 17 crore as first payment. Soon, ethanol plant will start in the mysugar factory,” he said.

He said that 16 faulty gates at KRS dam were repaired and all other gates will be repaired, he said, adding that Rs 450 crore has been sanctioned for 184 tanks and lakes in the district. Former chief minister BS Yediyurappa echoed the CM and said that similar to Gujarat, BJP will also assume power in Karnataka.

VOKKALIGA QUOTA HIKE

Revenue Minister R Ashoka said that the government will do justice to Vokkaligas who are demanding hike in reservation. “To give justice to them, the government is trying to include them under city Vokkaligas, and in meantime, plans have been made to construct the Kempegowda statue in front of Vidhana Soudha,” he said.

