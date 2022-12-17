Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: Grievance redressal portal ‘success’ is a scam, say activists

An official from the RDPR said the high number of taluks under the department were the reason for them to come under the top three.

Published: 17th December 2022 03:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2022 03:00 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. CM Bommai listens to the grievances of people in Kalaburagi on Thursday 

By Namrata Sindwani
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Citizens have questioned the grievance redressal system in force in Karnataka, despite over 98 per cent of complaints being disposed of positively. They complained that grievances were disposed of without being properly addressed, or delays due to bureaucracy in government departments.

The Janaspandana-iPGRS (integrated Public Grievance Redressal System) was launched in November 2021 and received 57,865 grievances until December 16, 2022. In all, 43,805 complaints (98.1 per cent) were disposed of positively. The iPGRS portal also showed that 13,614 grievances remained pending for redressal.

Statistics showed that the Urban Development (20.2%), Revenue (19.2%) and Rural and Panchayati Raj (13.4%) departments received maximum grievances related to pension schemes, land issues, acid attack victim pensions, services under various government schemes and even administrative issues.

A complainant from Bengaluru, Mohan K, has been fighting for a land registration case since 2017. He filed several complaints in the past two years but no action has been taken so far. He said that several times, officers tried putting his complaint in the ‘disposed-of’ category without the issue being resolved.

He even called it a scam, and said the department did not properly address their complaints. Government officials lacked accountability, and the bureaucracy would cause complaints to travel from one officer to another, causing pendency, he said.

HM Venkatesh, an activist, called the 98 per cent disposal of grievances a “manipulation of data”. He said that often, complaints were thrown from one desk to another, which cause delays. Often, complaints remain unattended for a long time.

An official from the RDPR said the high number of taluks under the department were the reason for them to come under the top three. Explaining the pendency of several complaints, the official said it depended on the nature and complexity of the complaint. If several departments were involved, it would take longer to consult all parties and dispose of them accordingly.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
grievance redressal system Karnataka
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Division of assets: SC to hear Andhra Pradesh's plea in 2nd week of January
Justice DY Chandrachud (File Photo | PTI)
No SC benches to be available during winter vacation: CJI DY Chandrachud
Rajnath Singh with Army Chief General Manoj Pande, CDS General Anil Chauhan, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari pays tribute at the National War Memorial on the occasion of Vijay Diwas. (Photo | PTI)
1971 war was triumph of humanity over inhumanity: Rajnath Singh
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
CUET 2023 to be held from May 21 to 31, NEET-UG May 7: NTA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp