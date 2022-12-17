‘Vidyanidhi’: 46,000 kids of weavers to receive scholarships in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government has decided to include children of weavers under the ‘Vidyanidhi’ scheme, a scholarship programme which covers them till the completion of their graduation. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said as many as 46,000 children of weavers are identified for the scheme and the amount will be released within 15 days.

The CM was speaking after launching Nekara Sanmana, a Direct Benefit Transfer (DTH) scheme where grants were given to handloom weavers on Friday. Stressing on Vidyanidhi scheme, the CM instructed the officials concerned to submit the list of the 46,000 children of weavers within 15 days and release the amount immediately. “No application will be collected from those children as Vidyanidhi is their right,” he said. This is also seen as an attempt by the state government to woo the community ahead of the assembly polls next year.

The Nekara Samman scheme was launched to help weavers who are in financial distress. Under this scheme, a sum of Rs 5,000 will be given to weavers directly by DBT. This amount runs into Rs 2343.20 lakh. Earlier it was Rs 2,000.

He said the weaving profession has created the maximum jobs. It were weavers who actively took part in the freedom struggle. “They worked day and night to make the people wear ‘Swadeshi cloth’ during the freedom movement. This industry has grown since 1947 and has earned a special status in the nation. Weaving is an artistic profession and this art has been protected, preserved and continued for many generations,” he said. Now they have adopted technology that is paving way to creativity, he added.

