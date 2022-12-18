BMTC to launch digital ticketing system soon

Aknisree Karthik By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Commuters no longer need to carry coins while boarding BMTC buses. Starting December 23, the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) is all set to roll out a UPI-based ticketing system. Passengers can also use their credit and debit cards to buy tickets. The transport corporation has said that tickets will be generated only for a successful transaction and in case of a technical error or a failed transaction, a physical ticket will have to be purchased by paying cash.

Speaking to TNSE, BMTC Director (IT) Surya Sen said, “We have procured Electronic Ticketing Machines (ETM) to roll out the UPI-based ticketing system. If all goes as planned, commuters can avail this service from December 23 onwards.”

BMTC conductors will feed the destination name into the ETMs. The fare will be calculated automatically and a QR code will be generated. Commuters have to scan the QR code using their UPIs like Google Pay and Phone Pe and pay the amount. Purushothaman, a plumber, who regularly travels on BMTC buses, said, “It’s a welcome move as we have got used to digital transactions as we don’t have to keep running to ATMs to withdraw cash”.

