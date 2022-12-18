Home States Karnataka

Bommai announces Rs 1 crore for development on his first village stay in Bada

Elaborating on achievements of his government, he said they have emphasised on improving education, health and irrigation facilities over the last four years.

​ CM Basavaraj Bommai meets children in Shiggaon on Saturday | Express ​

By Pramodkumar Vaidya
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: For the first time, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai took part in a village stay programme organised by the Revenue Department on Saturday in Bada village of his home constituency, Shiggaon, and announced Rs 1 crore for the development of villages wherever Revenue Minister R Ashoka organises such a programme.

Recalling the support and cooperation of villagers that was extended to the government for conducting the village stay programme, Bommai announced additional financial assistance to bring about a perceptible change in the lives of the villagers. He also announced that school goers in his constituency will be given a bus with public-public participation.

Although he had been considering helping children, Bommai said that it was being implemented on a pilot basis from his constituency, and added that he has already instructed North Western Road Transport Corporation officials. He also assured people of his constituency that tap water connections will be provided by April, and compensation by month-end to for damaged to houses in rain.

Elaborating on achievements of his government, he said they have emphasised on improving education, health and irrigation facilities over the last four years. Children have been provided financial assistance under the Vidyanidhi scheme for their education, so that they come out of their traditional occupations. On the occasion, 30,000 people formally received benefits from various schemes and programmes implemented by the departments.

An emotional CM
Seeing the affection and support, Bommai was visibly moved, and said, “I’ll always be indebted to you. Because of your blessings I am able to take decisions for the welfare and development of the entire state.”

