Karnataka CM encouraging moral policing, says Siddaramaiah

Congress has given a Constitution to the country and not BJP, who do politics based on caste and religion.

Published: 18th December 2022 03:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2022 03:00 AM   |  A+A-

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: CLP leader Siddaramaiah on Saturday condemned the increase in moral policing incidents in coastal Karnataka, and said strict action be taken against the perpetrators. Blaming CM Basavaraj Bommai for a rise in moral policing cases, Siddaramaiah said that the CM has been encouraging such acts by his statement that “every action will have a reaction”.

“The job of the police is to maintain law and order and deal with miscreants. Interfering in law and order is condemnable,” he said.Since August this year, eight moral policing cases have been reported, with five cases in December alone.

CLP leader Siddaramaiah addresses a gathering during a
Kabaddi tournament in Belthangady on Saturday | Express

‘BJP twisting statement’
Reacting to KPCC president DK Shivakumar’s statement on the Mangaluru blast, Siddaramaiah said that Shivakumar had only claimed BJP was “misusing the cooker blast for political gains”. “Did he say we support terrorism? Let the BJP act tough on terrorism and end it. What were they doing for eight years?” he said.

‘I’m bigger Hindu than CT Ravi’
Speaking after participating in a mat Kabaddi tournament, Siddaramaiah said, “Communal agenda of the BJP should be defeated in the coastal region, and the Kabaddi tournament is a way to unite people. Congress has given a Constitution to the country and not BJP, who do politics based on caste and religion. The youth should consider everyone as Indians first, but talking about it, a bigot like CT Ravi calls me ‘Siddaramulla Khan’. I am a bigger Hindu than CT Ravi, but I’m not a Hindu who hates other religions like he does.”

He said that during the Congress regime, 7 kg of free rice used to be provided, which has reduced to 5kg now. “Why did you stop that Mr Bommai? The Food Security Act was introduced by the then PM Manmohan Singh. People are discussing about 40 per cent commission,” he said.

