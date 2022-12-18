Mother’s touch: Anita paves way for son Nikhil to contest in Ramanagara assembly constituency

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Putting an end to speculation, former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy’s wife Anita Kumaraswamy on Saturday sacrificed the Ramanagara assembly constituency for her son Nikhil Kumaraswamy. “For 2023 Assembly polls, my son Nikhil Kumaraswamy will be the candidate. I am confident people will accept him,” announced an emotional Anita at a public rally in Ramanagara town’s private old bus stand, where Nikhil, Kumaraswamy and other leaders were present to take part in the Pancharatna campaign.

During her address, Anita narrated the contributions of her family members including her husband Kumaraswamy and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda. “I too proved my mettle as MLA. I showed that a woman can also develop the constituency by securing adequate funds,” she stated.

Kumaraswamy said that he was unaware of Anita’s decision. However, the parents sought the blessings of Ramanagara voters. “The way you have saved me from evil forces for decades, I am sure Nikhil will win your hearts through his hardwork, and tackle the conspiracies hatched by his detractors,” he said.

In 2008 bypolls, Anita contested from the Madhugiri Assembly constituency as a fallout of ‘Operation Lotus’ by BJP. The then JDS MLA from Madhugiri DC Gowrishankar had resigned, and his father C Chennigappa became the BJP candidate. The Gowda family fielded Anita to settle scores with Chennigappa, and she won. But she did not contest in consecutive polls to concentrate on family’s business which includes running a television channel. In 2018, Kumaraswamy contested from both Ramanagara and Channapatna Assembly constituencies, and won both, but later, vacated Ramanagara for Anita, who emerged victorious Nikhil debuted in poll fight by contesting from Mandya Lok Sabha seat in 2019 polls.

HDK to skip winter session

Kumaraswamy will skip the winter session of the legislature from Monday at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi as he will be busy with the Pancharatna Yatra. In his absence, senior party leader Bandeppa M Kashempur, MLA, Bidar South, will lead the party in the Assembly with Venkatarao Nadagouda, Sindhanur MLA, as the chief whip.

BENGALURU: Putting an end to speculation, former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy’s wife Anita Kumaraswamy on Saturday sacrificed the Ramanagara assembly constituency for her son Nikhil Kumaraswamy. “For 2023 Assembly polls, my son Nikhil Kumaraswamy will be the candidate. I am confident people will accept him,” announced an emotional Anita at a public rally in Ramanagara town’s private old bus stand, where Nikhil, Kumaraswamy and other leaders were present to take part in the Pancharatna campaign. During her address, Anita narrated the contributions of her family members including her husband Kumaraswamy and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda. “I too proved my mettle as MLA. I showed that a woman can also develop the constituency by securing adequate funds,” she stated. Kumaraswamy said that he was unaware of Anita’s decision. However, the parents sought the blessings of Ramanagara voters. “The way you have saved me from evil forces for decades, I am sure Nikhil will win your hearts through his hardwork, and tackle the conspiracies hatched by his detractors,” he said. In 2008 bypolls, Anita contested from the Madhugiri Assembly constituency as a fallout of ‘Operation Lotus’ by BJP. The then JDS MLA from Madhugiri DC Gowrishankar had resigned, and his father C Chennigappa became the BJP candidate. The Gowda family fielded Anita to settle scores with Chennigappa, and she won. But she did not contest in consecutive polls to concentrate on family’s business which includes running a television channel. In 2018, Kumaraswamy contested from both Ramanagara and Channapatna Assembly constituencies, and won both, but later, vacated Ramanagara for Anita, who emerged victorious Nikhil debuted in poll fight by contesting from Mandya Lok Sabha seat in 2019 polls. HDK to skip winter session Kumaraswamy will skip the winter session of the legislature from Monday at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi as he will be busy with the Pancharatna Yatra. In his absence, senior party leader Bandeppa M Kashempur, MLA, Bidar South, will lead the party in the Assembly with Venkatarao Nadagouda, Sindhanur MLA, as the chief whip.