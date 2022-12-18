Home States Karnataka

Mother’s touch: Anita paves way for son Nikhil to contest in Ramanagara assembly constituency

Kumaraswamy said that he was unaware of Anita’s decision. However, the parents sought the blessings of Ramanagara voters.

Published: 18th December 2022 02:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2022 02:52 AM   |  A+A-

Nikhil Kumaraswamy. | (File | EPS)

By Devaraj B Hirehalli
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Putting an end to speculation, former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy’s wife Anita Kumaraswamy on Saturday sacrificed the Ramanagara assembly constituency for her son Nikhil Kumaraswamy. “For 2023 Assembly polls, my son Nikhil Kumaraswamy will be the candidate. I am confident people will accept him,” announced an emotional Anita at a public rally in Ramanagara town’s private old bus stand, where Nikhil, Kumaraswamy and other leaders were present to take part in the Pancharatna campaign.

During her address, Anita narrated the contributions of her family members including her husband Kumaraswamy and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda. “I too proved my mettle as MLA. I showed that a woman can also develop the constituency by securing adequate funds,” she stated.

Kumaraswamy said that he was unaware of Anita’s decision. However, the parents sought the blessings of Ramanagara voters. “The way you have saved me from evil forces for decades, I am sure Nikhil will win your hearts through his hardwork, and tackle the conspiracies hatched by his detractors,” he said.

In 2008 bypolls, Anita contested from the Madhugiri Assembly constituency as a fallout of ‘Operation Lotus’ by BJP. The then JDS MLA from Madhugiri DC Gowrishankar had resigned, and his father C Chennigappa became the BJP candidate. The Gowda family fielded Anita to settle scores with Chennigappa, and she won. But she did not contest in consecutive polls to concentrate on family’s business which includes running a television channel. In 2018, Kumaraswamy contested from both Ramanagara and Channapatna Assembly constituencies, and won both, but later, vacated Ramanagara for Anita, who emerged victorious Nikhil debuted in poll fight by contesting from Mandya Lok Sabha seat in 2019 polls.

HDK to skip winter session
Kumaraswamy will skip the winter session of the legislature from Monday at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi as he will be busy with the Pancharatna Yatra. In his absence, senior party leader Bandeppa M Kashempur, MLA, Bidar South, will lead the party in the Assembly with Venkatarao Nadagouda, Sindhanur MLA, as the chief whip. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nikhil Kumaraswamy Anita HD Kumaraswamy
India Matters
Bilkis Bano at a press conference (File Photo: Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Supreme Court dismisses Bilkis Bano's plea seeking review of its earlier order
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (File photo| PTI)
Kharge should expel Rahul Gandhi from Congress: BJP
Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in 'Besharam Rang' from 'Pathaan'. (Screengrab)
Complaint plea filed in Bihar court over song in film 'Pathaan'
Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) flags for representational purposes.
Mumbai: MVA allies take out 'Halla Bol' protest march against Maha govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp