‘Nekar Sanman’: Karnataka govt to give interest-free loans up to Rs 2L to weavers

BENGALURU: State government on Saturday decided to give an interest-free loan of up to Rs 2 lakh to weavers, provide free power supply to power looms up to 5 HP on lines of Tamil Nadu and also give 50 per cent concession on the fixed charges.

In a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, the government took several important decisions with regard to the demands of weavers. The government decided to chalk out a scheme to increase the subsidy to professional weavers’ community from the existing 30 per cent to 50 per cent and extend the ‘Nekar Sanman’ scheme to those working in power looms.

The government also decided to issue Occupancy Certificates (OC) for weavers residing in weavers’ settlements and to bring weaving at home under the cottage industry and exempt them from taking clearance from the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board.

It was also decided to fix the quantity of uniforms that can be supplied under the ‘Vidya Vikas’ scheme from the Karnataka Handloom and Power Loom Corporations and float tenders for the rest of the quantity. The work order to this effect must be issued in December, stated a note issued by the Chief Minister’s Office.

To support the weavers, the government also decided to buy 25 per cent of the uniforms required for various departments from the Karnataka Handloom Corporation.

A committee will be constituted to examine the details for extending all facilities provided to construction workers to those working in weaving units and take a decision before the presentation of the state budget. Karnataka Handloom Development Corporation chairman Siddu Savadi said the decision to give up to Rs 2 lakh interest-free loan will help over one lakh weavers.

