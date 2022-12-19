Home States Karnataka

Bommai govt ready to face Opposition heat in stormy winter session

The first day of the session is expected to be limited only to condolences and then a business advisory meeting. The second day will see debates and discussions on various issues.

Vidhana Soudha in Benglauru | nagaraja gadekal

By Sunil Patil
Express News Service

BELAGAVI:  Amid agitation by sugarcane growers and tension brewing over the Karnataka-Maharashtra border dispute, the winter session will start at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha (SVS) in Belagavi from Monday. This session gains importance before the Assembly polls next year. 

There will be a joint session in January, and then a budget session before facing elections. The Belagavi session might become a platform to answer the allegations and make counter-allegations for the ruling and opposition parties. The first day of the session is expected to be limited only to condolences and then a business advisory meeting. The second day will see debates and discussions on various issues.

The opposition is likely to grill the government on reservation to the Panchamsali Lingayat, implementation of Sadashiva commission report, Karnataka-Maharashtra border dispute, 40 per cent commission, price for sugarcane growers, delay in implementation of the irrigation projects, and law and order failure in the state.

The government on the other hand is prepared to face the opposition salvo. Sources said that the government is likely to make announcements regarding reservations as a few months are left for elections. The government has decided to bring six Bills in the Belagavi session, and two of them have been already tabled. Some more bills including private bills are also expected to be tabled. A private bill on Uniform Civil Code might also be tabled, as was done by a BJP MP from Rajasthan in Parliament, last week.

The people of North Karnataka are eyeing this session as the government has been saying that the session will focus on their issues. The implementation of the Kalasa-Bhanduri project, Upper Krishna Project (UKP)-2, announcing new infrastructure, industrial projects for North Karnataka, shifting of the state level offices to the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, are expected to be raised by the legislators of North Karnataka.

SC/ST Reservation Bill to be tabled: CM
Hubballi: The SC/ST Reservation Ordinance Replacement Bill will be one of many pieces of legislation to be introduced during the legislature session in Belagavi that is beginning from Monday, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. He said here on Sunday that there will be a discussion on problems being faced by the people of North Karnataka during the session. “As the session is being organised in North Karnataka, issues pertaining to the region will be discussed in detail,” he said. Reacting to the agitation by Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti in Belagavi on the border dispute, he said MES has been indulging in such protests for the last 50 years. “The state government knows how to control them,” he said. Commenting on Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah’s statement that the Mangaluru cooker bomb blast was an accident, Bommai said he should study KPCC president DK Shivakumar’s statement as that will uphold the position he holds.

