Boy plays with gun, kills 7-year-old brother in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a tragic incident, a seven-year-old boy died after his elder brother (15), while playing with a single-barrel gun accidentally fired a bullet which hit him. The incident occurred in Kadushivanahalli village of Kodihalli in Kanakapura taluk of Ramanagara district on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Shamabin, son of Ameenullah, who hails from Chandauli district in Uttar Pradesh. Police said Ameenullah, who works in a farm, has six children and his second child has been booked in the case. His employer Mallesh (51) has been arrested under the Arms Act for possessing the weapon illegally.

“Ameenullah and his family had come to Karnataka 5-6 months ago and were working in Mysuru. As the work was nearing completion, he contacted his friend Ajay Prajapati, who hails from his native and asked him to find him some work. Prajapati, who was working in Kodihalli, asked the family to come to Kodihalli following which the family shifted on December 14 and started looking for a job. Mallesh offered them to work in his farm. The family went there on Friday and started living in a shed,” the police said.

On Saturday morning, Ameenullah and his wife, along with four of their children, went to Prajapati’s house leaving Shamabin and another son in the shed. “Around 1.30 pm, his son contacted him over the phone and asked him to come immediately. Ameenullah rushed home to find Shamabin lying in a pool of blood. He asked his son what happened and the latter narrated that he was playing in the shed and came across a gun kept on sacks.

He started playing with the gun and pressed the trigger. The pellets hit Shamabin in the head and an eye, when he was having lunch sitting on the floor,” the police added. Kodihalli police have detained the boy. Mallesh said he got the weapon “somewhere” and kept it in the shed, unaware that it was loaded.

