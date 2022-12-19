Home States Karnataka

Congress Vokkaliga leaders meet Adi Chunchanagiri seer  

Recently, Vokkaliga leaders from Congress met at a private hotel to chalk out a strategy to back the community for hike in quota.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A delegation of Vokkaliga leaders from Congress called on Adichunchanagiri Mutt seer Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji at the Mutt’s branch at Vijayanagar here on Sunday evening. They held deliberations over the community’s struggle for the hike in the quota from 4% to 12% proportionate to the population.

“We extended the support of Congress Vokkaliga leaders for the struggle and sought Swamiji’s leadership,” said ex-minister N Chaluvarayaswamy. A bete noire of ex-PM HD Deve Gowda, Chaluvarayaswamy alleged that none of the family members of JDS patriarch, including HD Kumaraswamy and HD Revanna, attended the meeting of community leaders recently.

Congress leaders, including RS member GC Chandrashekar, former ministers Kimmane Rathnakar, TB Jayachandra, Krishna Byregowda, M Krishnappa, MLCs Ravi, Dinesh Gooligowda and former MLA Vasu, were part of the delegation. Recently, Vokkaliga leaders from Congress met at a private hotel to chalk out a strategy to back the community for hike in quota.

