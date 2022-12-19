Home States Karnataka

Karnataka mulls ban on mobiles in temples

A senior official said use of mobiles in temples increased when e-hundis were started during the pandemic. Most large temples like Tirumala do not allow mobile phones.

Published: 19th December 2022 06:38 AM

Smartphones

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Taking a cue from Tamil Nadu, which is on course to ban use of mobile phones in temples following a recent Madras High Court order, Karnataka too is mulling a similar move.   

Officials of the state’s Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Department are discussing banning mobile phones in all temples across the state after receiving many representations to do so, and the matter could be decided after the winter Assembly session.   

A senior official said use of mobiles in temples increased when e-hundis were started during the pandemic. Most large temples like Tirumala do not allow mobile phones. Many of those seeking ban on mobiles in temples say that the phones can be misused to photograph and film the idols and other things which could lead to thefts, the official said. Department Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri Dasari said the matter is still under discussion and no decision has been taken.

Comments

