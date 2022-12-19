Karnataka now braces for a battle over South Pennar

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: After facing disputes over Krishna, Cauvery and Mahadayi rivers, the state is now bracing for yet another legal battle, now over the South Pennar river waters. South Pennar or Ponnaiyar or Pinakini originates in Nandi Hills near Bengaluru and flows into the Bay of Bengal through Tamil Nadu after crossing Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

The river carries 62 tmcft of water, while its catchment is spread across 16,000 sqkm and around 5000 sqkm of which is in Karnataka. Tamil Nadu has raised a dispute under the Inter-State River Water Disputes Act by objecting to a 0.5 tmcft storage facility being built along the Markandeya river, which is a tributary of South Pennar. The facility, which is around 80 per cent complete, aims to supply water to Malur, Bangarpet and Kolar and about 48 villages in the adjoining areas. Tamil Nadu complains that the project violates an 1890 agreement.

In retort, Karnataka has stated that the stone masonry is meant for drinking water purpose and not for irrigation as Tamil Nadu is alleging. Karnataka has also said the water flowing across a network of tanks in adjoining areas is treated sewage water and not water from the river. Two meetings have already been held to resolve the issue, but Tamil Nadu is insisting that the storage facility be emolished.

A senior advocate on the Karnataka team, Mohan Katarki, told TNIE, ‘’Karnataka is steadfastly opposed to the formation of an inter-state tribunal and adversarial resolution of South Pennar water dispute by applying a hard and fast rule. Even after utilisation of 7 tmcft by Karnataka in its drought-prone areas for drinking water needs and dry irrigation, about 4 tmcft goes to Tamil Nadu. What more does Tamil Nadu want? Tamil Nadu should sign an agreement, instead of breaking its head before the Tribunal.’’

Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol said, “The project is only for drinking water and not for irrigation. Tamil Nadu is unnecessarily raising this issue. What they are doing is not right.” River water disputes take arduously long to resolve and the Cauvery dispute dragged on for decades before a solution was arrived at. How long will the Pinakini river dispute take to be resolved?

