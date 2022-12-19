Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: Special welfare scheme for women in next budget

“Obavva is not only known for her valour, but also for her sacrifice, loyalty and respect towards her kingdom, land and husband, which has been recorded in history books,” he added.

Published: 19th December 2022 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2022 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

women safety

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By G Subhash Chandra
Express News Service

CHITRADURGA:  In a bid to win women voters in the run-up to 2023 Assembly polls, CM Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday announced a series of programmes at the Veera Vanithe Onake Obavva’s birth anniversary celebration. The CM said his government will launch a special welfare scheme for women and start a development corporation named after Onake Obavva in the next budget in 2023. 

Bommai also assured the Chalavadi community that a women’s college will be established in the name of Obavva at Chitradurga, 80 acres of land will be allotted to the Onake Obavva Trust for setting up a research and study centre and a chair for study on Onake Obavva’s life will be set up.

He said that the land ownership problems and job issues faced by the Chalavadi community will be sorted out. “Obavva is not only known for her valour, but also for her sacrifice, loyalty and respect towards her kingdom, land and husband, which has been recorded in history books,” he added.

Youth of today should learn lessons from the life of Onake Obavva and practice them for a better future. The CM said that the government is giving emphasis for education and employment of all sections of the society, especially the SC/ST communities. As part of this, 100 Ambedkar hostels and 50 Kanakadasa hostels have been set up. 

On job creation, he said 100 youth each at 224 Assembly constituencies are being given skill development training and financial support for their self-employment. Followers of Ambedkar’s teachings are real nationalists, he said, adding that he believes in the thoughts of Buddha, Basavanna, Ambedkar and Valmik.

Congress united, says DKS
Hubballi: Trying to tamp down speculation that there are differences between CLP leader Siddaramaiah and him, Congress state president DK Shivakumar said here on Sunday that the party is united. Arriving at the Hubballi Airport, Shivakumar said he is not the only one who takes decisions on the Assembly polls in the party and he shares his ideas with Siddaramaiah and other senior leaders for the benefit of the party. The party election committee will organise a meeting in Belagavi on Sunday night and will decide on scrutinising applications sent by ticket aspirants, he added. “A bus yatra will be organised in some districts to take up burning issues like Kalasa Banduri and others. The rally will be held in Vijayapura on December 30, at Navalgund on January 2 and Chitradurga on January 8,” he said. On the Mangaluru blast case, he said the police have come to a conclusion even before the investigation. The party and he are against any terror activity, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Bilkis Bano at a press conference (File Photo: Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Supreme Court dismisses Bilkis Bano's plea seeking review of its earlier order
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (File photo| PTI)
Kharge should expel Rahul Gandhi from Congress: BJP
Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in 'Besharam Rang' from 'Pathaan'. (Screengrab)
Complaint plea filed in Bihar court over song in film 'Pathaan'
Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) flags for representational purposes.
Mumbai: MVA allies take out 'Halla Bol' protest march against Maha govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp