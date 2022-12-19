Karnataka: Special welfare scheme for women in next budget

G Subhash Chandra By

Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: In a bid to win women voters in the run-up to 2023 Assembly polls, CM Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday announced a series of programmes at the Veera Vanithe Onake Obavva’s birth anniversary celebration. The CM said his government will launch a special welfare scheme for women and start a development corporation named after Onake Obavva in the next budget in 2023.

Bommai also assured the Chalavadi community that a women’s college will be established in the name of Obavva at Chitradurga, 80 acres of land will be allotted to the Onake Obavva Trust for setting up a research and study centre and a chair for study on Onake Obavva’s life will be set up.

He said that the land ownership problems and job issues faced by the Chalavadi community will be sorted out. “Obavva is not only known for her valour, but also for her sacrifice, loyalty and respect towards her kingdom, land and husband, which has been recorded in history books,” he added.

Youth of today should learn lessons from the life of Onake Obavva and practice them for a better future. The CM said that the government is giving emphasis for education and employment of all sections of the society, especially the SC/ST communities. As part of this, 100 Ambedkar hostels and 50 Kanakadasa hostels have been set up.

On job creation, he said 100 youth each at 224 Assembly constituencies are being given skill development training and financial support for their self-employment. Followers of Ambedkar’s teachings are real nationalists, he said, adding that he believes in the thoughts of Buddha, Basavanna, Ambedkar and Valmik.

Congress united, says DKS

Hubballi: Trying to tamp down speculation that there are differences between CLP leader Siddaramaiah and him, Congress state president DK Shivakumar said here on Sunday that the party is united. Arriving at the Hubballi Airport, Shivakumar said he is not the only one who takes decisions on the Assembly polls in the party and he shares his ideas with Siddaramaiah and other senior leaders for the benefit of the party. The party election committee will organise a meeting in Belagavi on Sunday night and will decide on scrutinising applications sent by ticket aspirants, he added. “A bus yatra will be organised in some districts to take up burning issues like Kalasa Banduri and others. The rally will be held in Vijayapura on December 30, at Navalgund on January 2 and Chitradurga on January 8,” he said. On the Mangaluru blast case, he said the police have come to a conclusion even before the investigation. The party and he are against any terror activity, he said.

